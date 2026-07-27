3Shape's TRIOS MOVE Pro Scanner Cart Wins Red Dot 2026 Design Award

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape, a global innovator in digital dentistry with market-leading intraoral (IOS) scanners, has received this year's 2026 Red Dot Award for its TRIOS MOVE Pro Scanner Cart.

The Red Dot Jury posted the following statement: 'The system architecture of TRIOS MOVE Pro combines mobility, ergonomic adaptability, and digital visualization, supporting flexible workflows and transparent communication with patients'.

Jacob Vishof Paulsen, CEO of 3Shape, said: "Being recognized by the Red Dot jury is a great honor. We believe that great design brings together performance, usability, and aesthetics, all of which make a real difference in the dental clinic. It's an approach we've followed since our beginning, earning us ten Red Dot awards."

Balancing form and function

The TRIOS MOVE Pro cart screen, scanner, accessories, cable management, battery, and computer are all arranged in a single vertical structure, giving the unit a more unified appearance than traditional setups.

This vertical layout contributes to a slimmer profile in the clinic. The screen is positioned within the main working area, while the scanner and accessories are placed within easy reach. The base houses the technical components, helping to maintain stability without adding visual bulk.

The design is characterized by rounded edges, smooth transitions, and clean surfaces. These elements are intended to create a less technical, more approachable appearance in patient-facing environments while also supporting hygiene and ease of cleaning.

"A central focus in the development of MOVE Pro was to simplify the user experience, despite integrating multiple advanced functions," says Eskild Hansen, Chief Designer, 3Shape. "The design reduces visible complexity and supports functionality in a way that aims to make the system easier to use in everyday clinical workflows."

Impactful engagement, Ergonomic comfort, Seamless mobility

Launched in 2025, TRIOS MOVE Pro is a chairside cart designed to improve patient engagement. An 18.5" Full HD touchscreen and high-performance PC make it easy to present scans and discuss treatment options, supporting clearer patient understanding and treatment acceptance. The adjustable swivel arm and height-adjustable tray enable ergonomic positioning for both clinician and patient. A built-in battery of up to 30 minutes allows seamless movement between rooms without a restart.

About the Red Dot Award

"In search of good design" - the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. The Red Dot Label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. In order to appraise the diversity in this field in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into three disciplines. Competitions for each of these disciplines are held once every year.

CONTACT:

Lina Danstrup

Director and Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

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SOURCE 3Shape