4 UBI VIEW - FOR SALE BY EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI)

5 STOREY HIGH-SPECIFICATIONS INDUSTRIAL BUILDING

GUIDE PRICE S$21 MILLION

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance Capital is pleased to present a rare opportunity to acquire a 5-storey high-specifications light industrial building at 4 Ubi View, available for sale via an EOI exercise. This exclusive property, zoned under "Business 1" with a plot ratio of 2.0, sits on a substantial land area of approximately 22,321 sq ft and boosts a gross floor area of approximately 44,775 sq ft. This is a private leasehold property (non JTC), and comes with a lease of 60 years commencing from 4 January 1999. There is no land rent payable, which is a significant advantage for buyers looking to secure a cost-efficient and long-term asset.

Prime Location in a Growing Precinct

Located in the rapidly evolving Paya Lebar-Ubi area, this industrial building is strategically positioned in a precinct marked for transformation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Identified as a key growth hub, the Paya Lebar-Ubi area has attracted numerous businesses, particularly those in light industries such as distribution, technology, E-business, and light manufacturing. The property's proximity to Changi Airport and Changi Aviation Park enhances operational efficiency, especially for businesses focused on logistics and last-mile delivery. Furthermore, the upcoming relocation of Paya Lebar Airbase in the 2030s is expected to unlock immense growth potential, cementing the area as a future business hotspot with excellent connectivity and modern infrastructure.

Outstanding Accessibility and Connectivity

The property enjoys superior transport connectivity, accessible via major expressways such as the KPE, PIE, CTE, and ECP, providing swift access to Singapore's Central Business District (CBD) in just 15 minutes. For public transport, Ubi MRT station is a mere 5-minute walk, while MacPherson and Tai Seng MRT stations are also nearby. The building is further supported by well-serviced bus routes along Ubi Avenue 3 and Ubi Road 3, making it highly convenient for employees and clients alike.

Strategic Advantages for End-Users and Investors

Ms. Sammi Lim, Founder and Executive Director, Brilliance Capital Pte Ltd, says "This is a unique opportunity for businesses and investors to acquire a dynamic, fully operational industrial building in a precinct that is rapidly transforming. The rise of decentralization trends means that companies are increasingly seeking strategic hubs like Paya Lebar-Ubi that provide large, flexible spaces at more affordable rates, while remaining well-connected to the city's key business districts. This property offers the infrastructure and space that businesses need to thrive in a modern economy. The building offers a rare opportunity to acquire a fully functional and strategically located industrial facility in one of Singapore's most sought-after industrial areas.

Mr. Mark Tan, Associate Director of Brilliance Capital, highlights the property's strong appeal," This private industrial facility also stands out with no land rent, a 34-year remaining long lease, and eligibility for foreign buyers, with no Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) payable. High-specifications such as maximum floor loading of 20 kilonewton per square meter and ceiling heights of up to 6.4 meters make this building an ideal space for operations requiring robust infrastructure. Additionally, buyers will enjoy the potential for naming and signage rights, allowing businesses to increase their visibility in a prime industrial area."

Given the ongoing demand for high-quality industrial assets in Singapore, this property presents an attractive opportunity for both local and international buyers. It offers the chance to acquire a fully functional, high-specifications facility in a strategic location, which is perfect for companies looking to expand their footprint or establish their operations in one of Singapore's most sought-after industrial zones. With its rare combination of strong transport links, industrial flexibility, and long-term growth potential, 4 Ubi View is expected to generate significant interest among owner-occupiers who have been on the lookout for an attractive industrial asset for long term operations, as well as investors seeking stable, high-return industrial assets.

Brilliance Capital is the sole marketing agent for this EOI exercise.

The EOI closes on 8 November 2024, Friday at 3.00 pm.

About Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd.

Brilliance Capital is a full-service real estate agency that assists and advises ultra-high net worth individuals, local and foreign family offices, as well as property developers, publicly listed companies, and local and overseas private funds on the purchase and sale of real estate assets. Founded and led by Sammi Lim, the firm engages the industry's most elite professionals, and boasts a dynamic team of agents specializing in the sale and leasing of the entire spectrum of properties which includes, residential condominiums, landed houses, commercial properties, industrial assets, collective sales, as well as consultancy and advisory services.

