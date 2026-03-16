The global #1 in wet and dry hard floor cleaning goes big for the Amazon Big Smile Sale

SYDNEY, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, the global #1 leader in wet and dry hard floor cleaning, is bringing a smile to the faces of house-proud Australians this week, with up to 56% off its wet and dry floor cleaners and stick vacuums range as part of the Amazon Big Smile Sale.

5 Reasons To Smile – Tineco Delivers Up To 56% Off On Amazon This Week

The start of autumn, wet weather and the extra dirt and mud coming through the house means it's a great time to invest in convenient, deep and hygienic cleaning at home. Running from today through to Sunday, March 22, the Amazon Big Smile Sale will give Australians access to Tineco's leading cleaning features, including its renowned HyperSteam, HyperStretch and FlashDry self-cleaning technologies, all at a fraction of the normal recommended retail prices.

Tineco's model line-up for this year's Amazon Big Smile Sale deals combine design and performance, with hard to beat savings:

A key feature that sets Tineco wet and dry floor cleaners apart is the brand's proprietary MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) Technology, which involves a floating scraper continuously washing and rinsing the roller brush with fresh water while also keeping it free from tangles, to ensure a spotless finish and hygienic floor after cleaning. This makes a significant difference in the effectiveness of the floor clean, with only clean water used at all times of the cleaning process.

Tineco's ongoing commitment to provide feature-rich and value-for-money cleaning solutions for consumers has led the company to be recognised as the #1 global leader in the household wet & dry floor cleaner category* for the fourth consecutive year by Euromonitor International, the world's leading independent provider of strategic market research.

Tineco has also been the #1 wet & dry floor cleaner brand on Amazon in Australia, United States, Canada, France, Italy, and Japan for three years running, with the brand working hard to deliver deep discounts once again as part of this year's Big Smile Sale.

Chris Loong of Tineco says: "Millions of consumers around the world put their trust in the Tineco brand to deliver deep, effective floor cleaning solutions for their home. The Amazon Big Smile Sale is the ideal opportunity for Australians to secure significant savings on our range of wet and dry floor cleaners and stick vacuums, exclusively available through Amazon Australia."

"Whether you live in an apartment or have a busy household with children and pets, our range of wet and dry floor cleaners integrate cleaning technologies such as steam power and HyperStretch Technology with 180° lay-flat design to ensure that dust, dirt and messes have nowhere to hide."

Tineco's FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 (RRP $899, now $399 – 56% OFF) cleans up wet and dry messes in one step and offers Dual-sided Edge Cleaning to get close up to skirtings and walls. Its 45° swivel design helps easily manoeuvre around furniture such as chairs and table legs and combined with a lay-flat design that reduces to just 13cm to get under low furniture, the Stretch S6 has daily spot cleaning covered. The inclusion of Tineco's signature FlashDry self-cleaning system that uses 70° fresh water and air to clean and dry from the pipes to the rollers means hands-free maintenance and an appliance that is always at the ready for its next task.

Featuring Tineco's premium HyperSteam Technology, the FLOOR ONE i7 Stretch Steam (RRP $999, now $599 – 40% OFF) uses super-heated steam (up to 140℃ and reaching the floor at no less than 99℃) to dissolve stubborn grease, stains and sticky residue from floor surfaces. The 180° lay-flat design effortlessly reaches low areas, enabling the cleaning of hidden dust at heights as low as 13 cm. An 80-min run time allows for whole-house cleaning on a single charge and FlashDry self-cleaning makes post-use clean up quick and easy.

Boasting an elegant design, Tineco's FLOOR ONE S7 Artist (RRP $899, now $579 – 36% OFF) subtly blends into the aesthetic of modern homes while retaining high performance, effective deep cleaning with powerful 22kPa suction and a 50-min run time. Its ultra-slim lay-flat design means the appliance compresses to just 12.85cm to fit under beds and sofas, and DualBlock Anti-Tangle scrapers prevent hair tangling and clogging – ideal for homes with fur-friends sharing living areas. FlashDry self-cleaning also features in this model, giving consumers every reason to smile thanks to a value-packed deal.

Tineco's FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch (RRP $1,199, now $799 – 33% OFF) is a 5-in-1 multi-function cleaner that features a SwitchPro Motor to switch between floor washer and vacuum for whole-house cleaning on the go. DualBlock Anti-Tangle design and ZeroTangle Brush design targets hair messes and pet fur with ease and prevents tangling. An upgraded FlashDry self-cleaning system uses fresh water heated to 85°C to effectively dissolve stains from the pipe to the brush roller after use and the 85°C hot air effectively dries every part of the machine.

Tineco's PURE ONE Station 5 (RRP $799, now $559 – 30% OFF) automatically self-cleans and recharges when returned to its station, saving users time and hassle of after-use cleaning. This model features full-path self-cleaning meaning the brush, tube, filter and dustbin are thoroughly cleaned after each use. Its Station Dura-cyclone System features multiple cyclones and a self-cleaning HEPA filter to maintain strong, consistent suction power over time, and a unique brush head design, combined with a wider tube and a larger connection port inside the vacuum, allows the Station5 to easily pick up large debris without clogging.

Tineco's Amazon Big Smile Sale deals are available at www.amazon.com.au from 16th March to 22nd March 2026. To learn more about Tineco's Amazon range of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, and carpet cleaners, visit https://www.amazon.com.au/tineco

ABOUT TINECO

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://au.tineco.com/

SOURCE TINECO