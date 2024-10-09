50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

MOSCOW, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow ended with a major announcement: leaders from fashion associations in over 50 countries signed a memorandum that initiates BRICS International Fashion Federation. The federation aims to establish new influence centers, enhance global connections, promote sustainability, and support emerging fashion talent. With over 100 countries attending, the Summit marked the largest fashion event for both emerging and established markets.

Ali Charisma, the Founder of the Indonesian Fashion Chamber, said, "Moscow, with its rich cultural heritage and strategic location bridging East and West, emerged as the ideal hub for uniting fashion industry leaders. The city's vibrant fashion scene and capacity to host major international events made it a natural choice for fostering collaboration and establishing the BRICS International Fashion Federation."

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, said, "The need for such a fashionable alliance of emerging countries is needed. Brands, designers, and markets all face similar challenges—from supply chain disruptions to environmental issues—that are easier to solve together. The fashion industry, dominated by a few hundred global brands, requires emerging markets to establish their own platform to voice their concerns."

The memorandum to establish the BRICS International Fashion Federation was signed by numerous influential figures, from CEOs of fashion weeks, fashion and textile associations' heads, and academic leaders from countries around the world like Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Africa, Russia, Spain, the USA, among many others.

Natalya Sergunina, Deputy Moscow Mayor, highlighted the initiative's significance: "The creation of this International Federation is a major outcome of the recent BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow. It demonstrates once again the shared goals and substantial potential for growth that we have with our global colleagues."

The declaration outlines key goals: supporting local talent, promoting sustainable fashion, fostering cultural exchange, and creating a unified platform for emerging markets through education and information. It also emphasizes developing new technologies, preserving cultural identities, and supporting traditional arts and crafts.

"We are dedicated to giving these visionaries a global platform and local events to celebrate their creativity. Our goal is to promote sustainable, eco-friendly practices, using transparent methods to reduce the fashion industry's carbon footprint. Slow fashion and mindful consumption will be central to the BRICS IFF agenda in addressing fashion's environmental impact.," says the official statement.

Photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U5VSjGtSYl-Qi--_S4fjBfKDq9hGMuvN/view?usp=drive_link

SOURCE BRICS+ Fashion Summit