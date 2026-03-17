51WORLD Becomes NVIDIA's Global L4 Simulation Partner to Accelerate Reasoning-Based Autonomous Driving Development!

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the NVIDIA GTC Conference held on March 16, NVIDIA announced a deep integration between its Omniverse NuRec and 51WORLD's SimOne. Leveraging neural rendering technology, this collaboration successfully solves the industry pain point where real-world collected scenario data is non-interactive. This breakthrough will accelerate the development of reasoning-based autonomous driving systems, such as VLA and World Models, empowering global L4 automotive partners.

It is reported that 51WORLD has achieved a 53.5% market share in China's L3+ simulation sector. This partnership will further solidify 51WORLD's core position in the global Physical AI arena.

SOURCE 51WORLD