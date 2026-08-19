53% of Australian Women Consider Investing in a Smartwatch Health Coach as Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 smartwatches help Australians take a more proactive approach to sleep, fitness and wellbeing, as 53% of Australian women express interest in a smartwatch that acts as a personal health coach.

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Australia has launched the new Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2[1] smartwatches, its most health and wellness-focused watches yet, as new research suggests the timing is right. 53%[2] of Australian women say they would consider investing in a smartwatch that acts as a personal health coach, helping with sleep, fitness and overall wellbeing, while Samsung's own sales data shows women account for 73% of Galaxy Watch9 40mm users in Australia.

Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia, said: "Australian women are embracing a more holistic approach to their wellbeing, with growing interest in technology that can help support everything from sleep and movement to long-term health habits. It's no surprise that 53% of Australian women would consider investing in a smartwatch that acts as a personal health coach, and that's exactly what we've built into the Galaxy Watch9 and Watch Ultra2. Whether it's better understanding sleep patterns, staying active or tracking progress towards personal goals, wearable technology helps Australians take a more proactive role in their wellbeing."

The findings highlight the growing role wearable technology is playing in the lives of Australian consumers who are increasingly seeking smarter ways to build healthy habits, understand their wellbeing and stay motivated throughout the day. As personalised health experiences become increasingly important, Samsung's latest smartwatch lineup combines advanced health monitoring, Galaxy AI-powered insights and everyday convenience to help Australians take greater control of their wellness journey.

The growing demand for wearable technology reflects broader changes in how Australians approach health and wellbeing. Nature's State of the Nation Report recently found 86% of Australians believe health extends beyond diet and exercise to include overall physical and mental wellbeing, highlighting the shift towards a more holistic view of wellness.

Australian women are already embracing wearables as part of their everyday routines. 66%[2] of Australian women say they already own or plan to buy a wearable technology device to track wellness indicators like advanced health monitoring, heart rate and sleep, as well being able to respond to messages and for safety.

Sleep health is a priority for Australian women, with 55%[2] saying improving sleep is a top health goal. 30% said that tracking features, including bedtime guidance and sleep apnoea warnings, are among the most important capabilities when choosing a wearable device.

These findings reflect broader shifts in how Australians are approaching their health and wellbeing, with many Australian consumers increasingly seeking technology that delivers personalised insights rather than simply collecting data. From movement tracking and sleep monitoring to heart health and recovery insights, smartwatches are becoming a valuable tool for helping Australians make more informed decisions about their daily wellbeing.

Built to support these evolving Australian consumer needs, Galaxy Watch9 has been designed as Samsung's everyday wellness companion, combining enhanced comfort, improved battery life[3] and intelligent health tracking features to help Australians better understand their sleep, activity and recovery.[4] Powered by Samsung Health[4] and Galaxy AI[5], Galaxy Watch9 delivers personalised wellness insights designed to help users create healthier routines and stay on track with their goals.

For Australians looking for more advanced performance features, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 delivers Samsung's most capable Galaxy Watch experience yet. Featuring specialised sports tracking, advanced health monitoring and enhanced toughness, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is designed for users pursuing ambitious fitness goals, outdoor adventures and high-performance training.

Together, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 offer Australians a choice of smartwatch experiences tailored to different lifestyles and wellness priorities, whether focused on everyday health, fitness progression or performance-driven training.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/au/watches/

Frequently Asked Questions

What health features does Samsung Galaxy Watch9 offer?

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 is designed to help Australians better understand and proactively manage their wellbeing through advanced health features including sleep tracking[7], Vitals monitoring[6], Heart Health Score[7], Daily Cardio Load[8], Fitness Index[9] and Hearing alerts[10]. Powered by Samsung Health and Galaxy AI, Galaxy Watch9 converts continuous health data into personalised insights and actionable recommendations, delivering a more holistic and intelligent wellness experience.

Can Samsung Galaxy Watch9 help improve sleep habits?

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 includes sleep tracking capabilities designed to help users better understand their sleep patterns, build healthier bedtime routines and gain personalised insights into their nightly recovery. [11]

How does Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 support fitness and training?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 combines advanced fitness tracking, health monitoring[4] and performance-focused features for Australians looking to support training, outdoor activities and everyday wellness goals.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2's dedicated tracking modes for outdoor sports help users excel and safely push their limits. The exclusive Trail Run[12] feature tracks detailed elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact to help you better pace yourself and reduce injury risk. It also provides real-time hydration guidance through Nutrition Alert[13], a new addition to the existing Sweat Loss feature. By estimating sweat loss relative to body weight, it provides guidance on when and how much to hydrate, helping users achieve their running goals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is driven by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon® Elite platform[14], which establishes a new benchmark in power, speed and GPS tracking.

What is the difference between Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2?

Samsung Galaxy Watch9 is designed as an everyday wellness smartwatch focused on comfort, health insights and daily wellbeing. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is built for Australians seeking advanced fitness tracking, durability and performance-oriented features for more demanding activities.[4]

Findings are based on research conducted by Pureprofile on behalf of Samsung Electronics Australia from 7–11 July 2026 among a nationally representative sample of 1,017 Australians.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Availability and features may vary depending on market, model and the smartphone paired. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. [2] Samsung research conducted between July 7 2026 and July 11 2026 by PureProfile on behalf of Samsung Electronics Australia on a sample of 1017 Australians. [3] Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has an 800mAh capacity battery and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has a 590mAh capacity battery [4] Samsung Health, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 are not medical/therapeutic devices. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [5] Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free. Future releases may include enhanced features or new services that are offered on a paid basis. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties. Galaxy AI basic features are those listed under "Advanced Intelligence" in the current Samsung T&C's. For details visit www.samsung.com/au/. [6] Vitals is available on Samsung Galaxy phones and requires Samsung Health app. Samsung Account login required. Requires initial setup wearing the Galaxy Watch for 7 out of 28 nights. Vitals is not a medical/therapeutic feature. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program [7] Heart health is available on Android phones (Android 13 or above) and requires Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung Account login required. Requires initial setup wearing watch for 24 hours (including awake and asleep). To calculate Heart health score, data on related lifestyle factors – including sleep duration, BMI, vascular trends and stress, and moderate to vigorous activity time – must be collected. To use this feature, you need a Galaxy Watch7 or above with One UI 9 or above. Heart health score is not a medical/therapeutic feature. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [8] Daily Cardio Load is available on Samsung Galaxy phones and requires Samsung Health app. Samsung Account login is required. To use the Daily Cardio Load features, at least 7 days of activity records are required, while 28 days of continuous wear is recommended for optimal accuracy. Please note that values may increase in daily situations where heart rate rises, such as during tension, anxiety, or stress. Daily Cardio Load is not a medical/therapeutic feature. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [9] Fitness Index on Galaxy Watch9 is available on Android phones (Android 13 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app v7.0 or above. Samsung account login required. To use the feature, BIA and VO2Max each need to be measured at least once, along with 2 days of activity records and step count data. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [10] To use the features, activation from the Watch is needed (Samsung Health > Hearing > Settings > Sound Monitoring "On"). [11] Sleep Tracking requires sleep data of at least 7 days (including 1 workday and 1 day off). Sleep Tracking feature does not act as a medical/therapeutic device. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. [12] Trail Run is available on Android phones (Android 13 or above) and requires the Samsung Health app (v7.0 or above). Samsung account login required. Service only available with Galaxy Watch Ultra2. [13] To activate Nutrition Alert, go to the exercise settings and enable the Nutrition feature. Please note that the Nutrition Alert is only supported for certain specific activities. [14] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Australia