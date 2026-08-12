84% of Australians Prioritise Smartphone Size and Portability. Samsung Responds with its New Foldable Range, Including Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip8 and two new Watches, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2

New-generation Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones and AI-powered smartwatches are helping Australians balance portability, productivity and wellness.

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Australia says demand is growing for devices that combine portability with premium performance, as Australians increasingly seek technology that fits seamlessly into their lifestyles. First announced at Unpacked in London on 22 July, 2026, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip8 smartphones and Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 [1] smartwatches have been designed to empower Australians to live life their way, delivering a balance of productivity, entertainment, convenience and wellness.

With only two days left of the pre-order period remaining, the latest Galaxy Z series is on track to achieve its most successful pre-order result to date, driven by an overwhelmingly positive response to the brand new Galaxy Z Fold8. Australians can continue to pre-order the new Galaxy devices until 11:59PM AEST Thursday, 13 August, giving consumers the opportunity to secure technology designed to adapt to their individual lifestyles before general availability.

Amongst those who said they would buy a Foldable from Samsung, 65% said they would do so because they felt Samsung is a trusted brand [2]. After pioneering the foldable smartphones category almost a decade ago and leading the foldables category through eight generations of innovation, Samsung's latest Galaxy Z series represents its most complete foldable lineup yet, giving Australians a choice of devices tailored to different lifestyles and priorities.

According to Samsung research, 84% of Australians say size, portability and the ability to fit inside a pocket, purse or wallet are among the most important factors when choosing a smartphone[3]. As Australian consumers increasingly look for devices that are easier to carry without compromising capability, foldable phones are reshaping expectations around smartphone design.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a first-of-its-kind passport-sized form factor to the Australian market, designed to transform the way users consume content. With smartphone entertainment and content consumption continuing to grow, the unique design enables a seamless transition between portrait and landscape experiences, creating a more immersive way to stream, browse, game and connect.

For Australians seeking flagship-level performance, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra brings together advanced hardware and Galaxy AI[4] in a foldable design optimised for productivity, highlighting how the next generation of foldable smartphones can help users work, create and multitask more efficiently. Featuring a long-lasting battery[5], ultra-fast charging as well as a 200 megapixel main camera[6], the same resolution as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has been designed to support increasingly mobile work and personal lifestyles.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip8, Samsung's thinnest and lightest Flip device yet at just 180g[7] and 6.1 mm (unfolded), delivers convenience and flexibility for Australians prioritising pocketability without sacrificing performance when choosing their next smartphone.

Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia, said: "We know smartphone users aren't one-size-fits-all, which is why we've built our best and most complete foldable lineup to date. The Galaxy Z series brings together breakthrough design, powerful performance and personalised AI experiences, empowering Australians to find the foldable that best meets their needs."

"The Galaxy Z Fold8 represents a new chapter for foldables, and it is the first of its kind in Australia. With more Australians claiming size and portability as an important smartphone purchase driver, we are excited to introduce a new foldable standard, a device that reimagines smartphone design and redefines content consumption."

Beyond smartphones, Australians are increasingly turning to wearable technology and smartwatch health tracking to help manage their health and wellbeing. With 85% of Australians regularly or occasionally participating in some type of exercise[8], the company has expanded its wearable portfolio with two distinct smartwatch experiences.

Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia, said: "As Australians become more focused on proactive health management, demand is growing for smartwatches that deliver meaningful health insights, not just data. Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 combine AI-powered health tracking, fitness monitoring and personalised wellness guidance to help Australians better understand their body and make more informed decisions about their wellbeing."

"From everyday wellness to extreme adventures, we've designed our latest Galaxy Watches to meet Australians wherever they are on their health journey, while delivering the comfort, performance and reliability they expect from a premium smartwatch."

The Galaxy Watch9 is designed as an everyday wellness companion, combining enhanced comfort, powerful performance, and AI-powered health insights to help Australians better understand their daily wellbeing. The Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Samsung's most powerful smartwatch yet, has been built for adventurers and performance-focused users, offering specialised sports tracking, Samsung's brightest display[9] and largest battery[10] in a Galaxy Watch.

Powered by Samsung Health[11] and Galaxy AI[12], both devices provide proactive health monitoring and personalised insights, helping Australians take a more holistic approach to wellness. Together, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 offer Australians a choice between an everyday wellness companion and a performance-focused fitness smartwatch designed for more demanding adventures.

Findings are based on research conducted by Pureprofile on behalf of Samsung Electronics Australia from 7-11 July 2026 among a nationally representative sample of 1,017 Australians. Additional findings are based on research conducted by Kantar Singapore on behalf of Samsung Electronics with 326 Australians between 15 and 19 July 2026.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/au/smartphones/ and www.samsung.com/au/watches/ or join the conversation at @samsungau using #FoldOrFlip.

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About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Availability and features may vary depending on market, model and the smartphone paired. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. [2] Source: N=326 Australians aged over 18years Conducted by Kantar Singapore for Samsung [3] Samsung research conducted between July 7 2026 and July 11 2026 by PureProfile on behalf of Samsung Electronics Australia on a sample of 1017 Australians. [4] Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free. Future releases may include enhanced features or new services that are offered on a paid basis. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties. Galaxy AI basic features are those listed under "Advanced Intelligence" in the current Samsung T&C's. For details visit www.samsung.com/au/. [5] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. [6] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects. [7] Weight may vary by country or region. [8] Samsung research conducted between July 7 2026 and July 11 2026 by PureProfile on behalf of Samsung Electronics Australia on a sample of 1017 Australians. [9] Based on market research of globally released smartwatches as of June 2026. The 5,000-nit specification refers to the localised peak brightness achieved under high ambient light and full-screen brightness may differ. Actual brightness may vary or be limited depending on environmental factors, device temperature and usage conditions. [10] Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has an 800mAh capacity battery and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) has a 590mAh capacity battery. [11] Samsung Health, Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 are not medical/therapeutic devices. It is solely intended for fitness and wellness purposes only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions; or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease; or for the prevention or control of conception or pregnancy. Samsung recommends that you consult with your doctor or physician before participating in any exercise program. Must be paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone. [12] Basic Samsung Galaxy AI features are free. Future releases may be offered on a paid basis. Different terms may apply for third party AI features.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Australia