600K Subscribed Thai YouTuber and Million-Follower Korean Model Explore Tainan, International KOLs Showcase Tainan's Attractions and Cuisine

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by The Icons, the Tainan City Government is actively targeting the overseas tourism market, inviting renowned Thai YouTuber "IceBank Diary," with 600K subscribers, and IG sensation Kim Bora, hailed as "Korea's most beautiful model" with over a million followers, to film promotional videos for Tainan. Through themed packaging, the campaign aims to highlight Tainan's unique features—its delicious food and exciting attractions—while leveraging major social media platforms to showcase the beauty of Tainan to Asia, encouraging more international tourists to visit the city!

SuA Pilgrimage to Tainan's Street Food from the Drama 'Someday or One Day'

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che stated that to continue attracting crowds and revitalizing Tainan's tourism, the city has adopted diverse marketing strategies and organized various events in recent years, making strides into the tourism markets of Northeast and Southeast Asia. The goal is to boost Tainan's international presence and visibility. Director Lin Kuo-hua of the Tourism and Travel Bureau said that this year (2024), the city specially invited well-known KOLs from Thailand and Korea to film promotional videos endorsing Tainan's tourism, hoping to use their influence in their respective countries to promote the city's charm and foster a positive tourism trend.

IceBank Diary's video focuses on family-friendly travel, blending different camera techniques like selfies and drone shots to showcase Tainan's ecology, rich history, and local snacks. The video features iconic attractions such as Sicao Green Tunnel, Qigu Salt Mountain, Shui-jiao-she Cultural Park, Yuguang Island, Luermen Matsu Temple, Anping Old Street, and the Ten Drum Cultural Village. Viewers can enjoy a visual feast that takes them from beaches and wetlands to salt fields and city skylines, along with a tour of Tainan's must-try delicacies. IceBank Diary's family of three shares their travel tips and experiences, making the charm of Tainan more lively and relatable. (Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxEmivRogTI )

Kim Bora, widely popular in both Taiwan and Korea, stars in a themed tour inspired by the hit Taiwanese drama "Someday or One Day," which has taken Korea by storm in recent years. Fans are invited to follow in Kim Bora's footsteps as she revisits iconic scenes from the show. In the video, Kim transforms into the show's character, wearing a school uniform and visiting famous locations like Miaoshou Temple's Sugar Cakes, Yuguang Island, and Leisure Tea House. She also explores Shennong Street, Anping Old Street, and HeLe Plaza, sampling traditional treats like Winter Melon Tea, Michelin-recommended Ah Tsuen Beef Soup, and the unique Chihkan Herbal Bar. The Korean-style filters and visually appealing aesthetics bring a fresh and sophisticated vibe to the old city, making Korean fans exclaim how much they want to visit Tainan! (Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4OriceWP-8&t=20s )

Tainan City continues to invest in promoting tourism and is committed to creating a more comfortable and friendly travel environment, further enhancing the city's brand image. Visitors are welcome to explore Tainan and immerse themselves in its charm. For more information on Tainan's latest attractions and events, please visit the Tainan Tourism website and stay updated through the "Tainan Travel Website" ( https://www.twtainan.net/en ) and "Tainan Travel Facebook Page" ( https://www.facebook.com/traveltainan ).

