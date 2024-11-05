6th Asia Pacific Chemsex Symposium (APCS) 2024 Opens in Bangkok with Over 300 Participants and Launch of the Gilead HIV Community Scholarship Program

BANGKOK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Asia Pacific Chemsex Symposium (APCS) has moved from Taipei to Bangkok, marking a new chapter in its mission to expand the understanding of pleasures and harms related to chemsex in the Asia-Pacific context, and see the possibilities to optimize chemsex care. This sixth gathering of APCS, hosted by the Institute for HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI, Thailand), Service Workers in Group (SWING, Thailand), the University of Malaya (Malaysia), and HIV Education and Research Taiwan (HEArT, Taiwan), has attracted more than 300 participants and features the theme "Pleasures, Policies, and Possibilities." The symposium has become an essential forum for engaging diverse voices and discussing the unique complexities of chemsex in the region.

Dr. Stephane Wen-Wei Ku, HIV Education and Research (HEArT), Taiwan; Khun Surang Janyam, Service Workers in Group (SWING), Thailand; Dr. Nittaya Phanuphak, Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI), Thailand; and Dr. Iskandar Raja Azwa, University of Malaya, Malaysia.

Since its inception in 2019, APCS has brought together community members, healthcare professionals, CSOs/NGOs, advocates, researchers, policymakers, donors and technical agencies, providing a safe, culturally sensitive space to discuss issues around HIV, mental health, and harm reduction. This year's discussions focus on advancing HIV/STI prevention, improving mental health, and promoting evidence-based, rights affirming chemsex harm reduction interventions and policies tailored to the needs of key populations.

"A core goal of APCS is to empower and facilitate community leaders and stakeholders to collaborate and share resources across borders," said Dr. Nittaya Phanuphak, Convenor of APCS 2024 Organizing Committee. "We aim to spotlight initiatives that respect the diverse social dynamics and policy environments across the region to minimize harm and foster impactful change."

A major highlight of this year's symposium is the launch of the Gilead HIV Community Scholarship Program, an initiative that recognizes the vital work of community-based organizations (CBOs) in chemsex-related harm reduction, HIV prevention, and community care. This program supports and amplifies the voices of those who are closest to the communities affected by chemsex and HIV.

The HIV Community Scholars, supported by Gilead Sciences, are invited to attend APCS 2024 to present their innovative projects and exchange learnings and ideas with like-minded peers and experts. Key projects presented include:

Abstract #27016: "High, Fun, and Safe: A Community-Centered HIV and Harm Reduction Intervention for the MSM Chemsex Community in Vietnam " by Phung Ba Thanh from Vietnam's Lighthouse organization. This oral presentation focuses on an HIV and harm reduction intervention tailored to the needs of MSM communities engaged in chemsex.

by from Lighthouse organization. This oral presentation focuses on an HIV and harm reduction intervention tailored to the needs of MSM communities engaged in chemsex. Abstract #30128: "Walking on Eggshells: Experiences and Perceptions Towards Accessing HIV Services Among Filipino MSM Engaged in Chemsex during the Philippines' War on Drugs" by Rodenie Arnaiz Olete and Kate Leyritana . This poster sheds light on the challenges Filipino MSM face in accessing HIV services amid stigma, emphasizing the development of culturally tailored resources to address local needs

by Rodenie Arnaiz Olete and . This poster sheds light on the challenges Filipino MSM face in accessing HIV services amid stigma, emphasizing the development of culturally tailored resources to address local needs Abstract #35077: "Successes and Challenges in Piloting Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) Services for Sexualized Drug Users Among Young Key Populations in Yangon, Myanmar " led by Myo Myat Aung and a Myanmar -based team. This poster presentation emphasizes peer support and harm reduction strategies for young people in Yangon .

"Community-based organizations are in the frontline of addressing HIV prevention and harm reduction," said Alain Chan, Executive Director, Medical Affairs of Gilead Patient Solutions. "We're proud to see the launch of the Gilead HIV Community Scholars Program, honoring our community partners through supporting their travel to participate in the APCS. We hope they can leverage this opportunity to learn and exchange and be inspired by each other."

The APCS 2024 symposium will continue through November 7 at the Benjasiri Ballroom 1-3, 5th Floor, Novotel Sukhumvit 20, with discussions on the latest research, policy initiatives, and community-driven solutions for chemsex-related health challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phat Parkpien, Consultant, APCO

[email protected]

Tel: 081 858 6376

About Asia Pacific Chemsex Symposium (APCS)

APCS is an annual event dedicated to fostering meaningful dialogues, sharing valuable insights, and encouraging collaboration to tackle the complex, locally relevant challenges of Chemsex. Our focus includes key populations, HIV/STI prevention, mental health, and harm reduction. Join us in this important endeavor to make a difference. Our collaborators include Institute for HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI, Thailand), Service Workers in Group (SWING, Thailand), the University of Malaya (Malaysia), and HIV Education and Research Taiwan (HEArT, Taiwan).

About Gilead HIV Community Scholarship Program .

The Gilead HIV Community Scholars Program aims to empower community-based organizations (CBOs) dedicated to HIV prevention and harm reduction. By providing scholarships to select scholars, the program highlights the vital role these organizations play in addressing the complexities of HIV care, particularly among key populations. Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the Asia-Pacific Chemsex Symposium, where they can share their innovative work, engage with experts, and collaborate with peers committed to advancing HIV care and support in their communities.

SOURCE Asia Pacific Chemsex Symposium