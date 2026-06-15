6th Hospitality Malaysia Conference Convenes Top Industry Minds to Rewrite the Playbook for Post-Growth Excellence

Under the theme Leading Hospitality Forward: Investing in Design, Driving Results, the highly anticipated conference features three concurrent summits exploring investment, design, and revenue dynamics ahead of Malaysia's hospitality industry.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry trailblazers, hoteliers, investors, operators, and developers from across the region are set to gather for the 6th Hospitality Malaysia Conference (#HMC2026) on June 24, 2026, at the Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Kuala Lumpur. Organised by Hospitality Asia, this prestigious event serves as the ultimate industry war room to confront changing realities, dismantle the status quo, and design the future of hospitality in a resilient, post-growth era.

As Malaysia approaches the crucial milestone of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY 2026), shifting investor appetites, bold architectural revolutions, and a digital-first revenue landscape require fresh approaches. #HMC2026 bridges the gap between strategic ambition and powerhouse operational performance through an immersive, action-oriented agenda featuring over 30 sessions, 40+ expert speakers, and 400+ pre-qualified delegates.

This year's edition is structured around three concurrent, uniquely curated summits, each featuring dedicated panel discussions led by market authorities.

Hotel Investment Summit Malaysia (#HISM) Exploring complex economic currents, this summit outlines how capital strategy aligns with market reality. Key discussions focus on aligning capital allocation with national tourism goals, modernizing economy and mid-scale properties, and navigating the rise of branded residences and alternative credit.

High-level panels will dissect capital alignment for VMY 2026, evaluate strategic reinvestment versus property conversion, and explore how ESG-driven hotels are gaining a competitive edge. Experts will also deliberate on shifting from traditional ownership to branded lifestyle destinations, private equity options, and unlocking value through hotel-led mixed-use ecosystems.

Hotel Design Summit Malaysia (#HDSM) Focusing on the spatial evolution of the hospitality sector, this summit brings together leading architects, interior designers, and brand curators. Sessions will explore how form, function, and deep operational value must integrate seamlessly to create hospitality assets that showcase regional integrity and long-term staying power.

Interactive panels will focus on moving beyond fleeting aesthetic trends to deliver deep emotional and local identity. Designers and developers will debate purposeful spatial design, structural transformations for property conversions, and the specialized architectural demands of integrating global brand identities into local mixed-use assets.

Hotel Revenue Summit Malaysia (#HRSM) Unpacking the commercial battleground of modern hospitality, #HRSM focuses on the intersection of data, pricing strategies, tech innovation, and digital guest experiences. Commercial leaders will share predictive tools and models designed to maximize profitability, build smarter systems, and navigate a volatile distribution market.

Targeted panels will address commercial agility and value over volume in a shifting demand environment. Revenue leaders and tech innovators will collaborate during dedicated panel sessions to analyze modern pricing strategies, optimize direct booking channels, and leverage data analytics to streamline F&B and hotel operations for maximum profitability.

Elite Speaker Lineup

The conference features an elite lineup of industry leaders shaping the regional hospitality landscape, including Reagan Chan (Khazanah Nasional Berhad), Paul D. Volodarsky (DFDL), Dr. Sri Ganesh Michiel (Malaysia Budget & Business Hotel Association), Harriet Hoong (Meliá Hotels International), Justin Chen (Else Hotel KL), Chris Legaspi (Archipelago International), Steve Tjen (Radisson Hotel Group), Chuiling Lee (JLL | Hotels & Hospitality Group, Asia Pacific), Bastien Touzeau (Hyatt Hotels Corporation), and Viona Zhang (C9 Hotelworks Company Limited).

Hospitality in Malaysia has reached a defining crossroads. Old playbooks are being rewritten. The 6th Hospitality Malaysia Conference is not just another industry gathering, it is a platform designed to provoke thought, foster critical network matches, and empower decision-makers to design change rather than wait for it.

For the full event agenda, speaker listings, or to register as a delegate or sponsor, please visit the official website at https://hospitality-malaysia.com/.

To access event photos click here.

PR Newswire is the Media Partner of Hospitality Malaysia Conference.

For speaking and partnership inquiries, contact:

Gloria Wong

Managing Director

[email protected]

For delegate registration and administrative inquiries, contact:

Jewel Solano

Head of Administration

[email protected]

Hospitality Asia Media

Ifnur Hikmah

[email protected]

About Hospitality Asia

The Hospitality Asia Event Series is a leading platform for senior leaders across the region's hospitality and tourism sectors. It is known for bringing together key decision-makers and industry innovators while creating strong opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration.

The series features seven flagship events across Asia, including the Hospitality Indonesia Conference (HIC), the Hospitality Vietnam Conference (HVC), the Hospitality Thailand Conference (HTC), the Hospitality South Korea Conference (HSKC), the Hospitality Malaysia Conference (HMC), the Hospitality Philippines Conference (HPC) and the Hospitality Japan Conference (HJC). These events attract a high-level and diverse audience from across the region.

Hospitality Asia is distinguished by its balanced engagement of both C-level executives and senior professionals such as Vice Presidents, General Managers and Directors who manage contracts, negotiations and daily operations. Supported by regional advisors who provide real-time market insights, the content focuses on practical strategies that enable participants to drive business growth.

The series is guided by four summits that represent the main drivers of industry success. These include the Hotel Investment Summit Asia #HISA, the Hotel Design Summit Asia #HDSA, the Hotel Revenue Summit Asia #HRSA and the Travel Byte Summit Asia #TBSA. Each summit is delivered with a localized approach to ensure relevance and meaningful engagement with the region's most important opportunities.

To learn more about Hospitality Asia, please visit our website at www.hospitality-asia.com.

SOURCE Hospitality Asia