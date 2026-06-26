6th Hospitality Malaysia Conference #HMC2026 Concludes in Kuala Lumpur, Uniting Regional Power Players to Shape the Future of Hospitality

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Hospitality Malaysia Conference #HMC2026 officially concluded its highly successful run at the Connexion Conference & Event Center Kuala Lumpur, solidifying its position as the premier B2B platform for the country's tourism and accommodation sectors. Organised by Hospitality Asia, the summit brought together a diverse ecosystem of stakeholders under an expanded multi-summit format to address the investment, design, and revenue strategies driving the Malaysian hospitality market forward.

The event achieved unprecedented scale, drawing 351 unique event attendees representing 228 leading companies from 10 countries. While local market dynamics took center stage with 84.1% of delegates hailing from Malaysia, the conference maintained a strong regional footprint with notable participation from Singapore (8.2%), Indonesia (2.3%), Thailand (2.0%), and Japan (1.1%), alongside delegates from the Americas, India, Mainland China, the Philippines, and Australia.

Reflecting the event's high-level networking ecosystem, the business nature breakdown revealed an owner-centric audience: 40.2% represented Asset Ownership, followed by Hotel Management & Operations (16.0%), Technology & Vendors (13.1%), and Design, Build & Project Delivery (11.7%). The remaining delegation comprised government associations, advisory services, institutional investors, media, F&B, wellness, and travel providers.

A Triple-Summit Strategic Agenda

For the 2026 edition, the conference featured three summits, driven by a powerhouse lineup of 81 expert speakers and supported by 43 elite event sponsors & partners.

The Hotel Investment Summit focused heavily on macro-economics, asset valuation, and funding structures. A key highlight was the interactive panel session examining how owners can navigate market volatility and align their portfolios with changing market demands.

"The core value of this summit lies in the collective exchange of experiences, learning from fellow industry leaders, and gaining a precise understanding of modern traveler and guest expectations," noted Andrew Khoo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer The MUI Group. "The primary challenge within Malaysian hospitality today is establishing meaningful connections with the right partners. We possess industry passion; by bringing the right stakeholders together, we can seamlessly deliver properties that align with the highest guest expectations."

The Hotel Revenue Summit addressed the commercial side of operations, focusing on total revenue management (TRevPAR), dynamic pricing algorithms, and distribution strategies. The panel sessions challenged traditional commercial models, offering fresh operational perspectives for the year ahead.

"My ultimate expectation is to support and elevate the vital groundwork being done by hoteliers across the industry," shared Anshul Kumar, Director of Sales, India and Southeast Asia Aven Hospitality. "This summit presents a remarkable opportunity to gain deeper strategic insights from peers and partners right from within the heart of the sector. It offers a valuable moment to step back, evaluate your overarching strategy, and analyze the way you operate, while simultaneously connecting with the key decision-makers who impact your day-to-day operations."

The Hotel Design Summit explored the physical evolution of spaces, highlighting local craftsmanship, and narrative-driven architecture. The panel discussions focused on maximizing design return on investment (ROI) in both urban conversions and resort spaces.

"Participating in HMC for the first time has provided an invaluable opportunity to gain fresh insights from the panels and view the Malaysian hospitality landscape through a broader strategic lens," stated Ben Gregoire, Founder & Principal of LEVELS. "Networking directly with suppliers, property operators, and asset owners is incredibly beneficial, particularly given the highly unique and diverse tourism assets that Malaysia has to offer."

Driving Tangible Business: Match & Meet and Exhibition Showcase

Beyond the stage discussions, #HMC2026 served as a live marketplace. A major highlight of the event was the dedicated Match & Meet networking sessions, which targeted business matchmaking between pre-qualified delegates, owners, and developers from various sectors.

In tandem, the bustling Exhibition Showcase allowed the event's 43 sponsors and partners to demonstrate cutting-edge solutions and their contribution in hospitality. Delegates engaged directly with leading innovators in technology vendor, payment system, guest-experience services, providing hotel owners and industry people with immediate resources to optimize their properties.

"Marking our inaugural participation at HMC this year, our primary objective was to engage in highly meaningful conversations with the industry stakeholders in attendance," stated Ezra Wang, Director, Travel & Hospitality APAC, Sertifi by Flywire. "We have already concluded several productive meetings with key hotel operators and owners. While today represents the crucial starting point for these dialogues, we are highly optimistic that these initial discussions will soon translate into concrete business decisions and long-term partnerships."

As Malaysia enters its next phase of tourism growth, #HMC2026 has successfully delivered the actionable intelligence, cross-border connections, and strategic partnerships necessary to lead the industry forward.

For post-event highlights and gallery access, please visit: hospitality-malaysia.com

PR Newswire is the Media Partner of Hospitality Malaysia Conference.

About Hospitality Asia

The Hospitality Asia Event Series is a leading platform for senior leaders across the region's hospitality and tourism sectors. It is known for bringing together key decision-makers and industry innovators while creating strong opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration.

The series features seven flagship events across Asia, including the Hospitality Indonesia Conference (HIC), the Hospitality Vietnam Conference (HVC), the Hospitality Thailand Conference (HTC), the Hospitality South Korea Conference (HSKC), the Hospitality Malaysia Conference (HMC), the Hospitality Philippines Conference (HPC) and the Hospitality Japan Conference (HJC). These events attract a high-level and diverse audience from across the region.

Hospitality Asia is distinguished by its balanced engagement of both C-level executives and senior professionals such as Vice Presidents, General Managers and Directors who manage contracts, negotiations and daily operations. Supported by regional advisors who provide real-time market insights, the content focuses on practical strategies that enable participants to drive business growth.

The series is guided by four summits that represent the main drivers of industry success. These include the Hotel Investment Summit Asia #HISA, the Hotel Design Summit Asia #HDSA, the Hotel Revenue Summit Asia #HRSA and the Travel Byte Summit Asia #TBSA. Each summit is delivered with a localized approach to ensure relevance and meaningful engagement with the region's most important opportunities.

To learn more about Hospitality Asia, please visit our website at www.hospitality-asia.com.

CONTACT:

Hospitality Asia Media

Ifnur

[email protected]

Photo: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1h7FmxD3epR4A-oTVj6ox2OPIGCBGBmho

SOURCE Hospitality Asia