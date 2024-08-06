7-Eleven Singapore Collaborates with FY Ads to Captivate Chinese Market via Xiaohongshu

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an innovative move to strengthen its foothold among the Chinese community in Singapore, 7-Eleven has joined forces with FY Ads Singapore to roll out a series of successful influencer marketing campaigns on Xiaohongshu, China's leading social media and e-commerce platform. This strategic partnership has not only boosted 7-Eleven's brand visibility but has also significantly enhanced customer engagement, solidifying its position as a leader in the competitive retail market.

A Strategic and Long-Term Partnership

This collaboration is part of a long-term partnership between 7-Eleven and FY Ads Singapore, reflecting a consistent and dedicated approach to engaging the Chinese-speaking audience through yearly influencer campaigns. This enduring relationship underscores the commitment of both companies to leveraging digital platforms for sustained brand growth and customer connection.

Strategic Marketing Success

FY Ads Singapore, a premier digital marketing agency renowned for its expertise in influencer strategies, has successfully enabled 7-Eleven to connect with the Chinese-speaking audience in Singapore. The collaboration kicked off with the introduction of the Hairy Crab delicacy in October 2023. By targeting Xiaohongshu's vast user base, FY Ads orchestrated a campaign that achieved over 5,000 online pre-orders, as influencers shared authentic culinary experiences that made the Hairy Crab an essential item for food lovers.

Following this triumph, the Ocean Fortune product launch in early 2024 capitalized on partnerships with ten prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), amassing over 100,000 exposures and solidifying a robust market presence. The success continued during the Chinese New Year period with the Majestic Abalone campaign. This campaign not only drove significant sales but also ensured 7-Eleven's abalone products stood out in an oversaturated market.

The promotional efforts extended to HaiDiLao and Yusheng products, capturing over 10,000 orders during the festive season. These campaigns showcased the products' unique selling points, creating engaging content that resonated with the audience and drove purchasing decisions.

Innovative Approach and Impact

FY Ads Singapore's innovative approach has effectively harnessed the power of Xiaohongshu, transforming everyday products into trending topics and generating excitement that translates into sales. By leveraging influential voices, FY Ads has elevated 7-Eleven's products, creating a buzz that extends beyond traditional marketing channels.

This series of campaigns exemplifies FY Ads Singapore's capability to craft impactful marketing strategies tailored to specific demographics, reinforcing its reputation as a leading digital marketing agency in the region. The partnership with 7-Eleven showcases how targeted influencer marketing can yield impressive results, turning consumer engagement into tangible business success.

A Commitment to Consistency and Growth

The ongoing collaboration between 7-Eleven and FY Ads Singapore highlights a shared vision for consistent engagement and growth in the digital space. With a commitment to running yearly influencer campaigns, both companies are poised to continuously capture the attention of the Chinese-speaking audience, ensuring long-term brand relevance and customer loyalty.

About 7-Eleven Singapore

7-Eleven is a globally recognized convenience store chain offering a diverse range of products and services designed to meet the varied needs of Singapore's dynamic population. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, 7-Eleven consistently introduces new and exciting offerings to its customers.

About FY Ads Singapore

FY Ads Singapore stands at the forefront of digital marketing innovation, with headquarters in Singapore and offices in Malaysia, Thailand, and China. As the official overseas partner of the Xiaohongshu App, FY Ads specializes in influencer marketing, content creation, and audience engagement on Chinese social media platforms. Their strategic approach and cutting-edge solutions make them the ideal partner for brands seeking to amplify their digital presence in the Chinese market.

SOURCE FY Advertisement PTE LTD