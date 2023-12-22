7 ways to get the most out of your wines this festive season, according to winemakers Wynns Coonawarra Estate

Serving wine at your Christmas or New Year's party doesn't have to be complicated.

Follow these simple rules to get the most out of your vino

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture a table brimming with big, beautiful roasts, fresh crunchy salads and warm, cheesy potatoes enrobed in lashings of bechamel. Around the table sits a group engaged in raucous laughter lit by the glow of twinkling Christmas lights. In everyone's hand: a glass of wine.



Indeed, no festive celebration is complete without wines, and Sue Hodder, senior winemaker at Wynns Coonawarra Estate knows this only too well.

Drink a toast to the season with Wynns Coonawarra Estate’s exceptional red wines.

"The festive season is a time of coming together, and wines always play a massive role in any gathering," she says. "Wines can elevate a meal, spark a conversation, and make any festive gathering a touch more magical and memorable. We know this intimately because every season, we've become one of the most celebrated wines to have around Christmas meals."

Wynns Coonawarra Estate's dedication to producing top tipples is well-known. The winery is located in the heart of Coonawarra, South Australia and has a history spanning over 125 years. Wynns is known for exceptional red wines — the result of meticulous winemaking traditions with grapes grown on unique Terra Rossa soil. This prized strip of fertile land is the envy of the winemaking world and was forged over millions of years, resulting in rich, red soil and clay loam. It results in silky, medium-bodied red wines with captivating bouquets, vibrant flavour notes and a juicy mouthfeel.



Whether you're a host or a guest, here are seven tips for you to get the most out of the vino on hand.

1. Think about flavour pairings

While planning for your festive gathering, take a moment to think about the flavours you'll be plating up. Whether you're cooking or ordering up your feast, look through your list of food and wine options and make sure they go well together.

"The ideal food and wine pairing should be like a well-composed symphony," says Hodder. "Our red wines pair beautifully with traditional holiday dishes such as roast turkey, prime rib, and hearty stews, while appetisers like charcuterie and cheese platters are also a well-loved match.

2. Consider the decanter

Decanting, especially for older vintages of wines, is a key step in the wine enjoyment process. Says Hodder: "It not only helps in softening the flavours but also plays a crucial role in separating the wine from any potential sediment that may have formed over time, ensuring a smoother and clearer taste."

The gentle pouring and exposure to air during decanting further develop and intensify the wine's bouquet, enriching the sensory experience and allowing the true depth and complexity of the wine to shine through in every glass.

3. Choose wine glasses that let the vino breathe

Using the appropriate red wine glasses can significantly affect your wine tasting experience. "A good glass will have a large bowl, allowing the wine to breathe and releasing the complex aromas and flavours," says Hodder.

Additionally, the shape of the glass directs the wine to the appropriate areas of the palate. This ensures each sip delivers the full spectrum of taste and aroma, enhancing the overall experience of the wine's quality and character.

4. Serve at the right temperature

Serving wines at the ideal temperature range of 15°C to 18°C is crucial for unlocking its full potential. "This temperature maximises the release of the wine's nuanced flavours and aromas," says Hodder. Additionally, serving wine at this temperature allows the full expression of acidity and fruitiness, enhancing the overall tasting experience.

5. Know the makers

Whether you're a host or a guest, taking time to learn about your wine will lead to a deeper appreciation of what you're drinking and also connects you to a legacy of winemaking excellence. For instance, knowing that Wynns Coonawarra Estate wines have a history stretching over 125 years, reveals a commitment to quality and innovation that is palpable in every sip. This knowledge adds a layer of appreciation, understanding how each vintage is influenced by the winery's enduring practices and the unique terroir of Coonawarra.

6. Taste the terroir

Yes, we're all at festive gatherings for a good time, but take a moment to pause and truly taste the wine. Beyond just the taste buds, sipping on a glass of wine engages all the senses.

"Begin by observing the wine's colour and clarity, then swirl the glass gently to release its aromas and inhale the bouquet," says Hodder. "On the palate, wine will reveal its complexity: the balance of sweetness, acidity, tannins, and alcohol." Lastly, savour the wine and identify the flavours, from fruit and flowers to earth and spices, and note the aftertaste, or finish.

7. Cellar the wine

Love the wines so much you want to preserve its memory for the years after? Consider cellaring the wine, says Hodder. While not every wine can be aged, the Cabernet Sauvignon produced by Wynn's is one of the most cellared wines to be produced in Australia. Contrary to popular belief, one does not necessarily need an actual cellar to leave their wines to age. "To preserve their quality, store them in a cool, dark place with a stable temperature," advises Hodder. "Proper cellaring can enhance the wine's complexity and character over time."

Wynns Coonawarra Estate wines are available in Cold Storage and FairPrice Finest , on Redmart and Amazon Fresh , as well as at specialist wine retailers Bottles & Bottles and The Cellar .

About Wynns Coonawarra Estate

Established in 1951 with history dating back to the late 1800s, Wynns Coonawarra Estate is the region's pre-eminent wine producer, and largest single vineyard holder, with the best and longest established vineyard sites in Coonawarra. Its wines are regarded as benchmarks for the district; lauded for both their consistent quality and depth of flavour.

