75 Scholarships for Young Changemakers in Australia & New Zealand

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing global sustainability challenges requires engaging diverse young people in every corner of the world. To this end, AFS is proud to unveil 75 full scholarships for the AFS Global STEM Changemakers: Australia-New Zealand , a unique full-scholarship, intercultural exchange program for teens (ages 15-17.5) to foster transformative learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and positive social impact.

AFS Changemakers

Scholarship winners will participate in an immersive 12-week virtual exchange program focused on sustainability, intercultural skills, and social impact, co-developed with the University of Pennsylvania Center for Social Impact Strategy. Scholars will enrich their STEM knowledge and skills through an interactive curriculum, while developing critical global competencies, including problem-solving, analytical skills, and intercultural understanding. The program culminates with students developing social impact capstones offering solutions to real-world challenges.

Students with a keen interest in STEM and sustainability from diverse backgrounds throughout New Zealand and Australia are strongly encouraged to apply. A minimum of 20% of scholarship spots are earmarked for students from Aboriginal, Māori, Torres Strait Islander, Pasifika, and Indigenous communities.

The application deadline is 3 June 2024. Learn more and apply at afs.org/global-stem/ausnzl/

The program will run from 26 July through 27 October 2024, and is designed to be flexible and integrate well with students' busy schedules. Scholarship winners are invited to choose their preferred session schedules.

Upon completion, participants earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, issued by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania CSIS. Scholars are also invited to join an exclusive Global STEM alumni platform for continued learning, networking, and mentorship, and become eligible to participate in the AFS Youth Assembly in New York City, an annual global gathering of young people actively addressing the UN SDGs.

The AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative has earned AFS several distinctions in international education, including The PIE's (Professionals in International Education) PIEoneer of the Year Award , celebrating program innovation and achievement, as well as Diversity Abroad's Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion in International Education (EDIIE) Award , honoring advancements towards diversity, inclusivity, and community outreach.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. "Skills like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution are mission-critical for our world," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS. "Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial to create a more sustainable future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387977/AFS_Changemakers_AUS_NZL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809272/AFS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AFS Intercultural Programs