8th ASEAN CIO Forum in the Philippines puts a spotlight on sustainability, cybersecurity, and AI/blockchain

The ASEAN CIO Association's 8th flagship event features regional experts and thought leaders from Google Cloud Security, ST Engineering, Bangkok Bank PCL, Sta. Lucia Land Inc. and the Government Service Insurance System.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN CIO Association, the leading CXO community that champions the development, collaboration and success of ICT industry leaders across ASEAN, is proud to organise the 8th ASEAN CIO Forum, supported by the Philippines and conceptualised in line with the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 (ADM), in Manila from 18-19 September 2024.

Themed "Powering a Sustainable ASEAN Digital Society and Economic Future with Secured, Transformative Technologies and Ecosystem", the 1.5-day forum and exhibition, co-hosted by Philippines CIO Association (PCIOA) and CIOF Foundation, seeks to discuss regional and country blueprints, public-private sector growth strategies, and navigate the emerging digital challenges and opportunities that cannot be ignored as ASEAN powers ahead as an economic bloc.

Tapping on the valuable insights and visions of thought leaders from all around the region, ACIOA's 8th flagship event will build a better understanding of opportunities and risks presented by mega technology trends that are shaping ASEAN's digital future and showcase top-of-the-line solutions that are revolutionising industries. The by-invitation forum specially put together for C-suite leadership and executives will explore compelling topics such as cybersecurity and governance, green and sustainability, artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning.

Notable speakers include:

USec. Alexander Ramos , Department of Information and Communications Technology, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) ( Philippines )

, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) ( ) USec. Jesus S. Domingo Gary , Department of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs (OUCSCA) ( Philippines )

, Department of Foreign Affairs, Office of the Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs (OUCSCA) ( ) Dr Hammam Riza , President, KORIKA ( Indonesia )

, President, KORIKA ( ) Dr Kitti Kosavisutte , Chairman, TB-CERT ( Thailand )

, Chairman, TB-CERT ( ) Mr Baljit Singh , Head of Planning strategy and governance, Digital Nasional Berhad ( Malaysia )

, Head of Planning strategy and governance, Digital Nasional Berhad ( ) Mr Lim Chinn Hwa , Co-founder and CEO, dConstruct Technologies ( Singapore )

"We are pleased to gather regional industry experts and senior ICT leaders to join the Philippine CXO community in Manila for our first in-person forum since COVID-19. As a non-profit and non-government association that spans 10 countries and diverse geographies, united by a common goal to harness technology to drive ASEAN's progress as an economic bloc, and to improve the standard of living of its citizens, we are heartened by the continuous support of the ASEAN Secretariat since our inception. We are grateful to the forum's host country, the Philippines, for the gracious and unreserved partnership, and we are overwhelmed by the collaboration from supporting ASEAN countries' participants and the generous sponsorship from the industries, as we look forward to creating a sustainable digital future and leading the 'Smart ASEAN' of tomorrow through our forum," said Mr Ng Hoo Ming, President of ACIOA.

"We are seeing a stronger economy worldwide as more businesses and industries leverage global digitalisation. I am excited to discuss and hear how the adoption of AI and robotics in the workforce can present both opportunities and challenges, not just in the Philippines, but all over ASEAN," said Jonathan C. Pineda, OIC Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Government Service Insurance System, GSIS Philippines.

Benjamin Goh, Senior Vice President, Deep Cybersecurity Capabilities, ST Engineering, stated, "There is certainly an urgent need for advanced AI-driven defences against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. As technology rapidly evolves, so do the tactics of cyber adversaries, making it crucial for us to stay ahead with cutting-edge solutions."

About ACIOA

The ASEAN CIO Association (ACIOA) is a non-profit organisation formed in 2014 to provide the platform for greater collaboration and sharing of ICT best-practices amongst CIOs, industry leaders and public sector representatives. ACIOA recognises the immense value of business relationships in the highly technical field of information systems management, believing the development of an active community of ICT leaders is key to ASEAN's success in the digital age.

ACIOA offers a diverse array of activities, programmes and resources to support ASEAN ICT leaders with opportunities for information sharing and education at the executive level. Through monthly meetings, ASEAN CIO Forums, strategic partnerships with regional ICT associations as well as resources like CIO Consulting and Business Bridge, ACIOA enables CIOs to build invaluable personal alliances and tap on the expertise of accomplished ASEAN ICT leaders.

