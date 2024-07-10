Season 2 Expected to Begin Filming by Year-End

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its premiere, 8TV's 20th-anniversary special programme, "Jasmine Project Love", has received overwhelming support from various sectors and touched the lives of many in Malaysia. "Jasmine Project Love" delves into communities, showing care for those facing challenges by listening to their stories and providing assistance.

8TV “JASMINE PROJECT LOVE” PROVIDES HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED

Across 24 episodes, this season explores themes including poverty, illnesses, disabilities, accidents, and diseases that affect children, highlighting the resilience and determination of the people overcoming these challenges. The programme features not only individuals, families, and community stories, but also includes interviews with medical experts, volunteers, and sociologists, offering viewers a deeper understanding and perspectives. "Jasmine Project Love" has channeled nearly RM200,000.00 worth of public donations through the Media Prima-NSTP Humanitarian Fund to deserving recipients featured on 8TV. Following the success of Jasmine Project Love, 8TV plans to start filming the second season by the end of the year to help others with similar needs.

8TV and Jasmine Food hosted a "Jasmine Project Love Appreciation Luncheon" earlier today to celebrate heartwarming moments from the show together with programme hosts, Desmond Tey, Jan Chin, Ong Ching Yee, Soh Chin Chuan, and Charlotte Seow. The event was also attended by the Group Chairman of Media Prima, Datuk Seri (Dr) Syed Hussian Aljunid, programme participants, charitable organisations, partners, and media representatives.

"Jasmine Project Love" has once again showcased the generosity and compassion of society. Puan Nini Yusof, Chief Executive Officer of Media Prima Television Networks and Primeworks Studios, remarked: "Through this programme, we provided a platform to create awareness on the plights faced by members of our community. From victims of poverty and those suffering illnesses, Jasmine Project Love aims to assist those in need. We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their kind donations to 8TV Project Love Fund. 8TV remains committed to fulfilling our social responsibilities, giving back to the community, and encouraging more people to support charitable causes, as we work together to create a better future."

Dennis Foo, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food added, "As a brand with more than 60 years of history, Jasmine has always been a part of the Malaysian household and we are committed to giving back to society. We are honoured to work with Media Prima to create the 'Jasmine Project Love' charity programme because we believe that together, we can move further with the involvement of the community. '施比受更有福', is the message that Jasmine wants to bring out through this programme. We also hope that in the future more community stories can be seen, told and provided with timely assistance."

For more information on 8TV's exciting programmes, visit our official Facebook: 8TVbadukongjian and Instagram page @8tvmalaysia or check us out on Tonton, myFreeview CH108, Astro CH148, and unifi CH108.

SOURCE Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd