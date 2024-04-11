9Basil Group Acquires AlteriQ Global, Welcomes an Asia Pacific Open-Ended Private Credit Fund

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Basil Group ("9Basil"), a leading alternative investments firm, today announced its acquisition of AlteriQ Global ("AlteriQ"), a boutique Asia-Pacific private credit platform. As part of the transaction, 9Basil Group will bolster AlteriQ's investment dry powder with a USD 50 million capital commitment. The deal significantly enhances 9Basil Group's investment capabilities by adding AlteriQ's specialised private credit strategies and expanding its range of capital solutions for enterprises in the Asia Pacific.

9Basil Group Acquires AlteriQ Global

Established in 2020, AlteriQ provides tailored debt financing solutions for small-to-mid-sized enterprises across the Asia Pacific. The acquisition establishes 9Basil Group's foothold in the private credit market at an opportune time as traditional sources of financing pull back lending amid tighter regulatory requirements and volatile capital markets.

"Private credit represents an underserved yet compelling asset class that complements our Group," said Schwin Chiaravanont, co-founder of 9Basil Group. "Integrating AlteriQ's specialised capabilities enables us to better meet companies' financing needs through expanded debt and equity offerings." 9Basil Group co-founders Schwin Chiaravanont and Kris Panijpan will join the Board of Directors of AlteriQ.

The addition of AlteriQ's Heng Zhi Yong, a seasoned expert in asset-backed and supply chain financing strategies in emerging markets, and Kenneth Tan, with a strong background in multi-jurisdictional investment banking and structuring, to the 9Basil team is a testament to the group's commitment to fostering collaboration among top talents. Their impressive track records demonstrate their ability to navigate complex financial landscapes, aligning perfectly with 9Basil's vision of unlocking long-term value creation and engineering win-win scenarios through rigorous thinking and effective risk management.

Following the acquisition, AlteriQ will advance its upward trajectory under the continued leadership of Zhi Yong and Kenneth. This strategic move will see 9Basil Group leveraging its network and resources to support AlteriQ and underscores both teams' commitment to collaborative solutions. AlteriQ will closely collaborate with 9Basil Group on joint initiatives, emphasising the group's commitment to synergy and shared success.

"Joining 9Basil Group unlocks opportunities to scale our tailored financing across APAC," said Zhi Yong. "Our shared values and synergies position us well to drive sustainable value creation for our clients."

The deal marks the first of many significant milestones for 9Basil Group in 2024. With bolstered capabilities, 9Basil is well-positioned to fill critical financing gaps for growth companies regionwide, upholding its commitment to foster innovation and business growth.

9Basil Group… Create Value to Last.

About 9Basil Group

9Basil Group is an independent asset management group on a mission to create long-term value. We pursue true growth partnerships built on solid foundations that will stand the test of time. We will support and grow alongside our partners so that we can both rise to further levels of excellence.

For more information, visit 9 Basil's website at https://9-basil.com/.

SOURCE 9Basil Group