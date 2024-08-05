9Basil Group completes final close for second flagship private equity fund

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Basil Group ("9Basil" or the "Firm"), a value-focused alternative investment firm, today announced the final close of its second flagship private equity fund. Despite distributing over US$35.3 million this year, recent commitments have increased the Firm's assets under management to over US$300 million (as of the fund's closing). Investors include high net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors from across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

9Basil Private Equity is industry agnostic and looks for proven businesses in Southeast Asia with a strong moat and cash flow that are looking for a strategic capital partner. Unlike most active investors in companies, 9Basil is flexible with being either a minority or majority owner and gives management full decision-making autonomy, typically with outsized management profit-sharing schemes. 9Basil is not limited to but has entered into partnerships to facilitate ownership or management succession, management or shareholder buyouts, or businesses that could benefit from 9Basil's resources/network.

9Basil will further invest in its ability to support portfolio companies through new hires and strategic assets it develops or acquires. The Group views itself as a partner to its portfolio companies, brought in to assist with private and public sector initiatives and capital markets. Managers of portfolio companies are entrusted to run their businesses with complete independence, while having the option to receive additional value-add support from 9Basil, offered from the list of resources made available to them. With 22 employees based in Bangkok and Singapore, 9Basil has dedicated team members to support portfolio companies without having to intervene in management matters.

Kris Panijpan, co-founder and Managing Partner of 9Basil, said: "We are extremely grateful for the support from our Limited Partners in this highly volatile and challenging market. We aim for our investments to be meaningful and it is only with patient capital–and patient investors–that we can achieve that. For this Fund, we intend to continue to add value by developing proprietary insights and building bridges for our portfolio companies. We will advance our own capabilities so that we can become an ever-growing resource for our managers and investors."

As a long-term investor with high conviction in its own investments, 9Basil is looking to increasingly participate in its own funds alongside investors and eventually build a larger permanent capital base that may also see participation from a different composition of investors/partners moving forward.

9Basil's private equity strategy focuses on investing in profitable businesses across Southeast Asia with defensible moats and strong management teams. Notable investments from the Firm's first fund include Ngern Tid Lor, Alpha Capital Partners Group, and Sourcefit.

About 9Basil Group

9Basil Group is an independent, alternative asset management group on a mission to create long-term value through its strategies in private equity, private credit, and real estate. We pursue true growth partnerships built on solid foundations that will stand the test of time. We will support and grow alongside our partners to rise to further levels of excellence.

The Group has a bold vision to revolutionize the investment landscape through a deep and undiluted strategy of principled "Value Investing". Long-term value creation serves as the guiding light for 9Basil Group, shaping its ethos and driving its strategic direction and every decision in between. The Group currently has a team of 22 employees based across Thailand and Singapore, driving growth and value creation across its portfolio.

SOURCE 9Basil Group