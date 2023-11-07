9G Elevates Customer Experience with New Website

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9G, one of Singapore's leading multi-brand elevator and escalator maintenance service providers announces the launch of its new website, 9g.sg.

The new site will further strengthen customer engagement and communication with the company. It has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience while allowing all new and existing customers to explore the full range of services 9G can offer.

"The launch of our new website is especially meaningful as it coincides with our 20th anniversary celebrations. Through the expansion of our communication channels, we look forward to providing our valued customers with speedier responses, more resources and comprehensive information about our services," said Managing Director Bechir Hellal. "Our aim is to solidify our role as a dependable partner, delivering the highest service quality and instilling confidence in every journey."

Visitors to the new site can find information about the company's milestones, vision, mission, and values. With a contact form readily available, the process of sending inquiries, requesting quotes, and reporting service needs is convenient for existing and prospective customers. Answers to frequently asked questions regarding 9G's diverse services such as elevator and escalator maintenance and repair, modernization and upgrading are also easily accessible on the platform.

Moreover, site users can learn more about 9G through regularly released news articles – including tips for riding elevators and escalators with children – and customer success stories plus other relevant information.

Established in Singapore in 2003 by six senior maintenance experts with over 150 years of combined experience, the 9G team has extensive experience in elevator and escalator maintenance and upgrading.

Together, the team strives to deliver the best customer experience by harnessing the latest technology and sourcing quality spare parts and elevator accessories from around the world. 9G is a subsidiary of Otis Elevator Company, a global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators.

For more information and to get in touch with 9G to elevate your ride with confidence, please visit https://9g.sg/

About 9G

At 9G, we prioritize your riders' safety and well-being with speed, accuracy, and agility. Excelling under pressure, our skilled technicians follow strict safety protocols and rigorous quality standards to provide efficient, seamless, and secure vertical transportation to clients. Founded in Singapore in 2003 by six senior maintenance experts with 150 years of experience, our team boasts years of combined experience in lift and escalator maintenance and upgrading. 9G is a subsidiary of Otis Elevator Company, a global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators.

To learn more, visit our website at https://9g.sg/

SOURCE 9G Elevator