9Pay Presents All-in-One Efficient Financial Solution at Singapore FinTech Festival

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 6 to 8, 9Pay showcased comprehensive payment services in Vietnam to businesses at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2024. 9Pay's participation at one of the largest global Fintech events has attracted significant attention from companies and industry experts.

9Pay team at their booth at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2024

Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2024 is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore for the 9th time at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Center. The event attracted 65,000 participants from 134 countries and regions, including more than 3,400 government and regulatory attendees across 665 central banks, regulatory institutions, and other government organizations.

For 9Pay , attending SFF 2024 in Singapore is a strategic step to strengthening its position in fintech in Southeast Asia and the world. Coming for the first time as an official exhibitor of this famous financial event, 9Pay was welcomed warmly by many financial professionals and clients, as a trusted fintech company in Vietnam. This has contributed to strengthening the position of Vietnam's financial technology industry in the international area, demonstrating that Vietnamese fintech enterprises are ready to compete and integrate into regional and global marketplaces.

The State Bank of Vietnam's 2024 report highlights Vietnam as a top FDI destination, ranking 25th globally and outpacing regional peers like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Key drivers include Vietnam's large domestic market, robust consumer spending, and proactive government reforms that streamline processes and bolster foreign trade. Improved technology infrastructure has made sectors like e-commerce, fintech, logistics, education, and tourism particularly attractive. With deep market insight, 9Pay, a licensed payment intermediary, has empowered numerous companies to thrive in Vietnam by offering seamless, all-in-one payment solutions.

As the leading payment service provider, 9Pay has established powerful partnerships with international PSPs and Remittances, allowing partners to receive payments seamlessly and facilitating smooth money transfers to Vietnamese beneficiaries. Typical instances include e-commerce platforms expanding in Vietnam that can easily collect payments and promote growth, and an online education provider that integrated 9Pay's localized payment solution, simplifying tuition payments for Vietnamese students while improving user experience.

Boost Business Efficiency with Collection - Disbursement and Payment Gateway Service

The 9Pay Collection and Pay-Out Service offers several standout benefits for partners aiming to expand and operate efficiently in Vietnam. One of key strengths is the Localized Banking Advantage, enabling partners to use 9Pay as a local bank account for seamless collection and disbursement, simplifying operations and enhancing financial workflows.

Additionally, there are lots of new cross-border payment regulations this year. Companies need to thoroughly understand and strictly comply with these regulations to ensure legal and stable business operations. Expert Tax Advisory for smooth market entry of 9Pay will provide partners with crucial insights into their tax obligations, easing compliance and fostering confident growth in the Vietnamese market.

With a cost-efficient fee structure, 9Pay helps partners minimize transaction expenses, allowing for better cost management and increased profitability. The service also tackles the complexities of cross-border transactions through optimized FX rates and transparent fees, providing live exchange rates and clear pricing to ensure predictable, competitive costs and address currency fluctuation challenges.

Another significant advantage of 9Pay is its 24/7 dedicated support, offering reliable assistance even on weekends and holidays to promptly resolve issues and maintain smooth operations.

The leading fintech company in digital financial innovation and cross-border payments in Vietnam

Throughout the event, the 9Pay team had valuable individual meetings with decision-makers as well as took part in in-depth discussion sessions led by industry experts. With significant expertise regarding the future of the Fintech sector, including topics such as Next-Gen Transactions, Digital Assets, AI, and Quantum, 9Pay has new directions for its product development roadmap.

Furthermore, with many new cross-border payment rules this year, 9Pay is dedicated to giving professional help to educate businesses on regulatory requirements, best practices, and platform capabilities that ensure smooth, compliant transactions. For better guidance and support on payment solutions in Vietnam, businesses can connect with 9Pay experts here .

Building on its success at the SFF, 9Pay is set to advance Vietnam's fintech sector globally by providing seamless, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions. With a commitment to deepening APAC partnerships and adapting to evolving regulations, 9Pay empowers businesses to grow confidently in Vietnam and beyond, positioning itself as a leader in the future of global fintech.

SOURCE 9Pay JSC