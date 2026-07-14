A Bowl of Chongqing Noodles Lights Up Singapore's MRT - Xiao Noodles Opens Second Outlet in Singapore, Showcasing China's Culinary Calling Card to the World

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao Noodles, dubbed "the first listed Chinese noodle restaurant brand", has recently officially launched its second overseas outlet at Tampines MRT Station in Singapore. As the brand's first standalone street-front shop and first transportation hub outlet overseas, this store marks the brand's expansion from trial operations in shopping malls to diversified business scenarios across Singapore, as it actively explores operation models tailored to transportation hubs and other formats.

Meet Noodles Tampines MRT Outlet, Singapore

From Shopping Malls to Transportation Hubs: Forging a New Path for Diversified Overseas Layout

The site selection of Xiao Noodles' second overseas outlet is strategically well-considered. Located at Tampines MRT Station, a key transportation hub in eastern Singapore, the area boasts massive daily foot traffic. It serves as a prime gathering spot for office commuters and a lifestyle hub for surrounding residential areas, enabling dual-scenario coverage of "transportation hub + residential community" and precise outreach to diverse consumer groups. The store features an ultra-wide 21-metre storefront that delivers striking visual impact along the MRT precinct. Adopting a space-efficient mindset to maximise revenue per square metre, the brand scientifically arranges 67 spacious seats within a 105-square-metre space, striking an optimal balance between space utilisation and dining comfort. More compact and efficient than its first Singapore outlet, the new store is perfectly tailored to meet the demand for quick meals among MRT commuters.

Xiao Noodles has mastered the operation of transportation hub outlets in its domestic market. As of press time, the brand has rolled out 39 transportation hub stores nationwide, covering high-speed railway stations, airports and other locations, alongside two stores at high-speed rail stations in Hong Kong. Drawing on its mature operational experience and expertise in adapting to diverse scenarios, the brand has laid a solid foundation for launching transportation hub stores overseas.

A key milestone under the brand's overseas expansion strategy, the opening of this outlet not only validates Xiao Noodles' capability to replicate its business model in Singapore, but also signals a strategic shift from focusing solely on shopping mall foot traffic to penetrating diversified consumption scenarios. It delivers a replicable new "street-front store + transportation hub" model for the brand's future overseas store network expansion.

Opening Campaigns: Multi-channel Marketing Ignites Singapore's Consumption Craze

To celebrate the grand opening of its Tampines MRT outlet in Singapore, Xiao Noodles rolled out multi-channel marketing campaigns and exclusive opening offers to forge closer connections with local Singaporean consumers. During the opening period, the brand launched comprehensive advertising across Singapore's MRT network. Leveraging the massive daily footfall at Tampines MRT Station, the brand maximised its exposure. Long queues of diners lined up to try its food on the first day of opening.

Region-Exclusive Menu Items: Singaporean Flair, Authentic Chongqing Soul

While retaining signature classics including the Chong Qing-style noodles with peas and meat sauce that deliver authentic Chongqing flavour, the Tampines MRT introduced a lineup of Singapore-exclusive dishes tailored to local palates: fish cake sunny tomato noodles featuring tangy-sweet broth infused with local fish cake; crispy cod fillet series with available choices of spicy numbing chili noodles, tomato noodles, and scallion oil tossed noodles, and hot and spicy shrimp wonton soup & mushroom broth shrimp wonton soup catering to local demand for fresh prawn ingredients. The expanded snack and beverage range features crispy seafood vegetable fritters, Alaskan cod fillets, and freshly brewed American coffee. The introduction of coffee aligns seamlessly with Singapore's deeply entrenched local coffee culture.

It is learned that Singapore's dining landscape features distinct price tiers across different restaurant categories: Western fast food positions itself as affordable and convenient, while Chinese chain restaurants span a broader consumer price range.

In pricing strategy, Xiao Noodles carefully analysed local Singaporean consumption habits to set accessible, mass-market price points. It delivers premium fast-casual quality and comfortable dining environments while lowering the barrier for first-time customers to try authentic Chongqing noodles. Reasonable everyday pricing encourages more Singaporeans to walk through its doors and experience genuine Chongqing noodle cuisine.

As "the first listed Chinese noodle restaurant brand", Xiao Noodles upholds its brand vision: "From the streets of China to tables across the globe", dedicated to sharing the bold flavors of CHONGQING with the world, one bowl at a time. Centered on authentic Chongqing flavours, the brand adheres to its core proposition of "Convenient, Reliable, Tasty, Affordable". It leverages its signature noodles as a cultural vessel to bring authentic Chinese flavours to every corner of the world. Throughout its global expansion journey, Xiao Noodles advances localized flavour customization, diversified venue development, and digitalized operations to deliver high-quality, warm Chinese fast-casual dining experiences for international consumers. Every encounter with Xiao Noodles tells a heartfelt food story.

Born in Chongqing, Found Worldwide: Bringing the Brand Vision to Life in Singapore

The launch of the Tampines MRT embodies Xiao Noodles' integrated strengths in operational management, local market adaptation, and venue diversification. Founded in 2014, the brand has remained committed to its mission of sharing the bold flavors of CHONGQING with the world, crafting every bowl of noodles with meticulous craftsmanship and using food as a bridge to connect consumers from all cultural backgrounds. Singapore serves as Xiao Noodles' overseas launchpad, and the successful operation of its first Singapore outlet laid critical groundwork for deepening its presence abroad. The opening of the second Singapore outlet has further entrenched the brand's footprint in Singapore and demonstrated its confidence in expanding across Southeast Asia. A third Singapore outlet is already under active planning, marking steady progress in the brand's global rollout.

Moving forward, Xiao Noodles will use Singapore as a strategic anchor to accelerate its expansion across Southeast Asia. Acting as a cultural ambassador, it will continue to popularize Chongqing noodles overseas, launching its humble yet soulful Chinese street food in more cities and countries. As it serves increasingly diverse consumer groups, Xiao Noodles will elevate this iconic Chinese culinary calling card onto an even broader global stage, fulfilling its grand vision: "From the streets of China to tables across the globe".

SOURCE Xiao Noodles