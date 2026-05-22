A Century of Italian Craftsmanship Embarks on a New Global Journey -- STI Group Completes Acquisition of Heritage Milanese Bespoke Brand Genesis Source

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Singapore Time Innovation Investment Holding Group ("STI Group") announced the completion of its acquisition of Genesis Source, a century-old haute bespoke brand based in Milan, Italy. With a legacy spanning 101 years, the handcrafted tailoring house now enters a new phase of global development at the intersection of tradition and the future.

Genesis Source stands as a hallmark of Italian excellence in high-end bespoke tailoring. Its founder, Gavino Scano, was born in Sardinia, Italy in 1901. After beginning his apprenticeship at the age of 12 in his hometown, he moved to Milan to refine his craft. In 1925, he officially established Genesis Source. Across three generations, Genesis Source has upheld uncompromising craftsmanship standards, achieving elegance and comfort in every garment with millimeter-level precision.

Yet the true value of Genesis Source extends far beyond its craftsmanship. The brand's enduring strength over a century is rooted in the founding philosophy instilled by Gavino Scano. He often told clients: "I have spent my life making suits. What matters most is that the suit follows the person—not that the person adapts to the suit. You need not conform to society's expectations, nor adjust yourself to pre-existing rules, nor force yourself into the rigid frameworks of the world." Gavino frequently emphasized two guiding principles: "Never bend" and "You conform to none"—a message that "you do not need to conform," serving both as a personal credo and a tribute to every client.

For STI Group, this acquisition is not about reinvention, but continuation. The Group respects the brand's origins and preserves the founder's spirit, adopting "Never bend" as the core heritage statement. The strategy of the acquisition is to bridge timeless craftsmanship with future markets, overcoming the geographical limitations traditionally associated with Italian bespoke tailoring. STI Group will empower the brand with global channel resources and digital capabilities, introducing a high-precision 3D bespoke system to enhance service efficiency, while retaining the original master artisans to oversee key handcrafted processes—ensuring that a century of craftsmanship can reach a broader global audience.

SOURCE Singapore Time Innovation Investment Holding Group (“STI Group”)