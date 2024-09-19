A Dazzling Spectacle: Singapore River Festival Celebrates 8th Edition with 'River of Lights and Colours'

Mark your calendar, Singapore! The Singapore River Festival gears up for its 8th edition, promising even more excitement and vibrant celebrations along the river.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the splendour of Singapore River Festival 2024! This year, 'Lights and Colours' is back bigger and brighter, as the river bursts into life with a breathtaking display. Enjoy an exciting lineup of events, including enchanting light shows on iconic bridges, captivating music performances on river cruise, fun-filled pet-friendly activities, engaging heritage games, and mesmerising night walks. From 4th to 13th October, join us in celebrating the rich heritage and diversity of food and entertainment at the heart of Singapore, creating unforgettable memories along the historic river.

Mark your calendar, Singapore! The Singapore River Festival gears up for its 8th edition, promising even more excitement and vibrant celebrations along the river.

Themed 'River of Lights and Colours,' this highly-anticipated festival once again brings the heritage bridges to life with dazzling light shows. Visitors are also invited to explore Singapore's rich history and culture, savour local dishes, participate in cocktail-making and food workshops, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly events around Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, and Robertson Quay.

"As we kickstart this year's Singapore River Festival, we celebrate our commitment to creating a space where every visitor feels welcomed. This festival is a fantastic opportunity to bring people together at the heart of Singapore, where food, entertainment, and the lively atmosphere create memorable experiences. We're thrilled to see more visitors spending time along the Singapore River, enjoying everything this vibrant area has to offer. To further this commitment, our vision for the continued development of the Singapore River area includes collaborating with partners to support local businesses and boost the precinct's vibrancy, ensuring a thriving and dynamic community for years to come," said Michelle Koh, Executive Director, Singapore River One.

"The Singapore River has always been central to Singapore's history and development, serving as the lifeline of Singapore's trade and commerce in its early years. Today, it has transformed into a thriving hub of activity – with historic buildings, commercial activities and culture, as well as pedestrian-friendly waterfronts and promenades. Its progress reflects the close collaboration between our public and private sectors. As we gather for the 8th edition of the Singapore River Festival, we celebrate not just the river's rich heritage but the shared efforts that have driven its development and fueled economic growth," said Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs & National Development.

Festival Highlights: A Feast for the Senses (4th to 13th October)

Symphony of Lights: Cavenagh Bridge, Read Bridge, and Alkaff Bridge come alive with themed light shows. Visitors will be treated to an audio-visual extravaganza as the lights move in harmony with captivating music. These displays illuminate Singapore's cityscape along the river, showcasing the city's dynamic energy, diverse food and entertainment, and serene beauty.

Cavenagh Bridge features " Urban Pulse ", celebrating Singapore's vibrant energy by showcasing dynamic lights that sync with the city's rhythm. This display illuminates the historical charm of the bridge and the thriving city hub, enhancing the lively riverside atmosphere, inviting everyone to enjoy the vibrant ambience.

", celebrating vibrant energy by showcasing dynamic lights that sync with the city's rhythm. This display illuminates the historical charm of the bridge and the thriving city hub, enhancing the lively riverside atmosphere, inviting everyone to enjoy the vibrant ambience. Read Bridge presents "Eclectic Tapestry" that showcases Singapore's diverse food and entertainment scene with a lively blend of lights and sounds. The light projection weaves a captivating display, creating a tapestry of excitement and enjoyment.

diverse food and entertainment scene with a lively blend of lights and sounds. The light projection weaves a captivating display, creating a tapestry of excitement and enjoyment. Alkaff Bridge showcases "Tranquil Oasis" to project serene, calming lights that envelop the area in peaceful hues. This display mirrors the nearby greenery and tranquil waters, offering a calming retreat amidst the urban bustle.

Singapore River Signatures (SRS): Food lovers are also in for a treat with this event that celebrates the culinary diversity along the rivers — where they can uncover hidden gems through a specially-curated food tour, join engaging workshops and masterclasses and enjoy special promotions.

One of the key activities is the Taste of the Quays tour where the participants can enjoy food hopping and taste local delights from heritage and young brands such as Fu Lin's Signature Yong Tau Foo, Rendezvous Hock Lock Kee's Nasi Padang, and nut-based gelato from Dopa Dopa. They can also decorate their own croissants at the artisanal bakery, Kwaasong Bakeshop.

An Even More Exciting Line-Up of Activities for All

Rhythmic Symphony

Catch the Rhythmic Symphony to enjoy captivating live music performances both on river cruise and along the waterfront. This unique musical experience offers a delightful blend of sights and sounds, creating an enchanting atmosphere for all to enjoy. Whether you're strolling along the waterfront or cruising on the boat, let the symphony transport you to a world of harmony and rhythm.

Date: : 4th - 5th October Time: : 7.15pm to 10pm Location: : Boat Quay, Waterfront Promenade

City Light Walk

Join us for a fun night walk to experience the enchanting nightscape and discover historical fun facts of the Singapore River! Enjoy glowing figurines, interactive photo booths, fun workshops, and exclusive merchandise.

Date: : 5th October Time: : 6pm (for 7km walk)

7pm (for 3km walk)

Location: : Clarke Quay Central

Fur-tastic Paw-ty

For pet owners and lovers, the Fur-tastic Paw-ty is the perfect chance to hang out with your furry friends and enjoy fun activities, including bumboat rides with pets operated by Singapore River Cruise, pet obstacle courses, and fun challenges. You can also join pet food workshops, snap photos at cute photo booths, and explore the pet market.

Date: : 12th - 13th October Time: : 12 to 10pm

Location: : CQ @ Clarke Quay

Heritage Games Fiesta

Visitors can further relive the nostalgia with giant traditional games like pick-up sticks, snakes and ladders, and aeroplane chess. Additionally, enjoy engaging workshops like 'Make a Chapteh' and 'Paint a Wooden Top', movie screening, and delightful giveaways like balloon sculptures and candy floss.

Date: : 12th - 13th October Time: : 2 - 8pm (for 12 Oct)

2 - 6pm (for 13 Oct)

Location: : Robertson Walk

The Singapore River Festival is made possible by BlueSG (a member of Goldbell), City Energy, Clarke Quay Central, CQ @ Clarke Quay, GoRental, Hong Leong Holdings, Mitsubishi Electric, Riverside Point, and Robertson Walk. This festival is supported by Unearthed Productions, Event Partner, and Water B, Boat Partner.

Join us for the celebration of this annual event with exclusive activities for families, friends, and even furry companions this October.

For the latest updates and event details about Singapore River Festival 2024, visit www.srf.sg .

About Singapore River One

Singapore River One (SRO) is a private sector-led partnership charged with the day-to-day management, maintenance, enhancement and marketing of the Singapore River. SRO is the first pilot Business Improvement District (BID) and is a not-for-profit company with a singular focus on leveraging public and private investments, increasing footfall, and enhancing property values within the Singapore River precinct.

SRO is responsible for the place management of the Singapore River precinct – including Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson Quay. It is the intent of SRO that the river be managed as one precinct – one destination – with specialised programs and service delivery methods utilised in each quay as needed, and as directed by a 4-year business plan. New partnership initiatives will leverage and pool resources from a variety of public and private sector sources; it will have the involvement and participation of both public and private sector stakeholders, and it will be empowered with the role of implementing the business plan and place managing the Singapore River precinct.

SOURCE Singapore River One