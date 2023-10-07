A fusion of sports and design--journalists at home and abroad appreciate Asian Games aesthetics

News provided by

Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

07 Oct, 2023, 22:14 CST

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of October 3, at the invitation of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, more than 20 Chinese and foreign media journalists went to the China Design Museum of the China Academy of Art to watch the "Society, Public, Culture——The International Visual Design Exhibition of Sports", feel the integration and collision of sports and art design, and experience the unique charm of Asian Games aesthetics.

Continue Reading
A fusion of sports and design—journalists at home and abroad appreciate Asian Games aesthetics
A fusion of sports and design—journalists at home and abroad appreciate Asian Games aesthetics

The exhibition is divided into three sections: "Sport and Society", "Sport and public" and "Sport and design". The exhibits include classic sports posters at home and abroad, visual design proposals for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and thematic graphic interactive installations, aiming to showcase the profound impact of sports development on society, the public and culture.

At the event, Chinese and foreign media reporters had a cordial and in-depth exchange with Dr. Zhang Chunyan, director of China Design Museum, Professor Song Jianming, design director of Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, and Cai Shiwei, major curator of the exhibition, which further enhanced their understanding of the visual design of sports and Oriental aesthetics contained in the aesthetic system of the Asian Games.

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

Also from this source

A fusion of sports and design--journalists at home and abroad appreciate Asian Games aesthetics

A fusion of sports and design--journalists at home and abroad appreciate Asian Games aesthetics

On the afternoon of October 3, at the invitation of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, more than 20 Chinese and foreign media journalists ...

Asian Games mascot "Three Little Ones" steals spotlight at Hangzhou Asian Games

"Memories of Jiangnan", the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, composed of Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, are deeply loved by netizens and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics