A Game Changer in Healthy Snacking: Introducing Kiri Petit Sweets® in Singapore!

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiri, a leading name in the world of cream cheese, is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, Kiri Petit Sweets®.

Kiri Petit Sweets® is a delicious, guilt-free snack inspired by classic French patisseries with rich fruity flavours and creamy texture, which consumers will love at first bite. It is set to captivate consumers across Singapore with its indulgent melt-in-the-mouth experience. Only 15 kcal per cube, this product offers a guilt-free snacking option, transforming their sweet snack experience. Kiri Cream Cheese is already a preferred brand among top French and Japanese patisseries for baking delectable cheesecakes. Kiri Petit Sweets® blends Kiri's expertise with fresh fruit flavors and texture, creating an irresistible treat. The individually packed cubes offer a unique and enjoyable opening experience, providing bite-sized cubes of cheesecake pleasure.

"Bel is committed to providing delicious and nutritious snacking products in line with our philosophy of 'for all for good'. In Singapore, The Laughing Cow Cheese, part of the Bel brands, is already a preferred cheese brand known for its innovative offerings to healthy snacking. The launch of Kiri Petit Sweets® marks an exciting milestone for Bel as we continue to innovate and expand product portfolio, catering to the diverse preferences of consumers seeking healthy snacks. 5 portions of Kiri Petit Sweets® has lower calories than 1 apple (200 gms edible), making them delightful guilt free treat. This introduction of the product highlights the brand's dedication to leading innovation in the healthy snacking sector, as we strive to enhance growth, solidify our market presence, and satisfy the rising demand for our creative snack products" - says Alamjit Singh Sekhon, General Manager - South East Asia.

Kiri Petit Sweets® will be available in 2 delightful flavors:

Strawberry Cheesecake : The perfect symphony of strawberries and cream, immaculately blended into a creamy cheesy infusion.

Lemon Tart : A refreshing and vibrant blend of citrusy Lemon Tart infused into velvety creamy cheese – creating a delightful dance on the palate.

Kiri Petit Sweets® is the perfect choice for those seeking a delectable and convenient snack that combines the goodness of cheese with a touch of fruity sweetness. Whether enjoyed on its own, paired with fruits and snacks, it promises to elevate snacking moments with its irresistible flavours and creamy texture.

Kiri Petit Sweets® will be available at leading supermarkets, retail outlets and online platforms nationwide starting September, 2024 priced at $6.06.

For more information about Kiri Petit Sweets® and other Kiri products, please visit Kiri's official website or follow them on social media ( @kiri.southeastasia ) for latest updates.

About Bel:

Bel Group is a global leader in branded cheese and healthy snacking. With a diverse portfolio that includes The Laughing Cow, Kiri, Babybel, Boursin, Nurishh, Pom'Potes, GoGo squeeZ, and other local brands, Bel achieved €3.6 billion in sales in 2023. Committed to providing healthier and more responsible food, the group employs 10,902 people across 30 production sites and distributes its products to nearly 120 countries.

