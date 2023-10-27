HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Media Center (MMC) of Hangzhou Asian Games is not only an important work space for media reporters, but also an important logistic support venue. The media restaurant at the MMC undertakes the function of providing catering support for media reporters outside their busy work.

A glance at the Media Canteen of MMC for the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou

The dining area of the media restaurant covers an area of about 10,000 square meters, with nearly 2,000 seats. The restaurant is divided into 4 dining areas, providing 5 major flavors, 88 sets of menus and more than 2,000 dishes, in order to offer media journalists from all over the world delicious food here.

Most notably, the restaurant has also set up a Hangzhou-flavor area, where many Hangzhou local specialties not only satisfy journalists' tastes, but also enable them to have a better understanding of the rich culinary culture of the host city Hangzhou.

