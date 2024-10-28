BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

A model for China's ecological development: Refreshing Guiyang, turning lush mountains and lucid waters into invaluable assets

In recent years, Guiyang has sought development by pursuing harmony between humanity and nature. Upholding ecological development, Guiyang has gradually formed a new development pattern of green industries that features ecology + culture + tourism, while constantly improving its environment.

Guiyang is known for its stunning natural scenery. Guiyang boasts beautiful hills and lush mountains, which have earned it the name of "the city to spend the summer" and "the city of forests." After years of improvement and protection efforts, Guiyang is now home to 3,657 wild species including the common kestrel and the Eurasian coot.

As for the cultural aspect, one can find the influential "Yangmingism" was cradled in Guiyang. Five centennials ago, Wang Shouren (Wang Yangming), a Ming-Dynasty philosopher concreted his thinking in Longchang, Guiyang. For years, Guiyang has been acting dauntlessly to pursue a high-quality development model that features green and low-carbon, which is in line with the "integration of cognition and practice" upheld by Yangmingism.

That thinking is also reflected in how Guiyang developed its tourism. If you travel in Guiyang, you will experience this: Waking up in Chinese-style hotels with black tiles and white walls, walking out you will see the bustling market, where you can smell the rich aroma of tasty cuisines like the sour fish soup and tofu balls; if you do a little "Citywalk" there, soothing melodies may catch your attention, which can be hot "road concerts".

Recently, China released a document on accelerating the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, in which it proposes that green transformation should be achieved across all sectors and regions. Guiyang is just a pioneer on this path, developing cultural industry and tourism among other realms, guided by ecological conservation.

With its natural endowments and through conscientious efforts, Guiyang has turned its natural advantages into development strengths; the city's development history serves as a vivid presentation of how to translate lush mountains and lucid waters into invaluable assets, and how to pursue harmony between a well-conserved ecological environment and high-quality economic development, as well as harmony between humanity and nature.

