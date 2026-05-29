A New Benchmark for Water Wellness: GROHE Unveils Shanghai Water Experience Center

"Today's discerning homeowners look beyond functionality— they demand personalized sanctuaries that nurture physical and emotional wellbeing," stated Bijoy Mohan, Leader, LIXIL International. "This center presents the full market debut of the GROHE SPA portfolio, alongside our core innovations, demonstrating a truly holistic water ecosystem. We are translating our global brand vision into a multi-sensory experience that caters to China's appetite for precision craftsmanship and bespoke, intentional luxury."

Adele Tao, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology Greater China, added "Moving forward, we will continually refine our localized brand presentation to bring sophisticated, aesthetic, and wellness-oriented 'water-living' concepts directly to China's elite consumers. We are committed to fostering deeper collaboration with the architectural and design communities to collectively shape the future of professional bathroom aesthetics."

The Spatial Journey: Three Realms Through Water

Designed around the overarching concept of "Three Realms Through Water – Rediscovering the Inner Self," the center structures its showroom experience across three distinct floors. Each space harmonizes water with light, pairing sleek geometric lines with warm, natural materials to embody the design ethos of "strength in softness."

The Realm of Water Wellness: The GROHE SPA Experience (1st Floor)

Upon entering the ground floor, visitors are immersed in a multi-sensory GROHE SPA sanctuary crafted to reconnect body, mind, and soul. Guided by atmospheric lighting, natural soundscapes, and therapeutic fragrances, this tranquil retreat invites visitors to escape outside noise and experience pure restoration.

Highly Anticipated China Debuts: The space features exclusive flagship displays including the GROHE ICON 3D Collection , Grohtherm Aqua Tiles , and the Allure Gravity Collection , transforming daily water interactions into private wellness rituals.

The space features exclusive flagship displays including the , transforming daily water interactions into private wellness rituals. Bespoke Customization: A dedicated zone highlights GROHE SPA's Private Collections (Allure Gravity, Atrio, and Allure Brilliant). Emphasizing individual expression, these collections showcase premium quartz inserts created in collaboration with global surface pioneer Caesarstone. Paired with elegant tactile finishes like immaculately knurled handles, GROHE SPA provides ultimate creative freedom for bespoke bathroom design.

The Realm of Precision Engineering: The GROHE Heritage (2nd Floor)

The highly structured second floor highlights GROHE's century-old legacy of German engineering, focusing on its core pillars: Quality, Technology, Design, and Sustainability. Here, the brand translates engineering excellence into "Pure Freude an Wasser" (The Pure Joy of Water).

Global Premieres: The full-scale exhibition is anchored by the strategic global premiere of Sensia One , GROHE's newest shower toilet, launched exclusively in China as its very first market. Alongside it, the high-performance Euphoria 120 hand shower makes its debut, featuring water-optimizing AquaBooster technology.

The full-scale exhibition is anchored by the strategic global premiere of , GROHE's newest shower toilet, launched exclusively in China as its very first market. Alongside it, the high-performance makes its debut, featuring water-optimizing technology. The Perfect Match: Demonstrating cohesive design, the floor features four customized lifestyle vignettes putting spotlight on four timeless GROHE faucet lines—Cubeo, Essence, Lineare, and Plus—where color aesthetics flow seamlessly across the entire bathroom. At the heart of this visual harmony is the GROHE Colors Collection, introducing sophisticated new finishes like Phantom Black and Matte Black.

The Realm of Living: The GROHE Home (3rd Floor)

Characterized by warm, premium materials, the multi-functional third floor serves as a vibrant community hub. This lifestyle canvas is specifically designed to host exclusive industry events, design forums, and elite gatherings for the architectural and interior design communities.

Shaping the Future of Premium Living

The GROHE Shanghai Water Experience Center represents a vital anchor in LIXIL's international business strategy. By uniting GROHE's engineering excellence with GROHE SPA's ultra-luxury bespoke portfolios, the brand pioneers a sophisticated, design-forward blueprint for water-oriented living worldwide.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014, GROHE has been a cornerstone of LIXIL's global portfolio of pioneering water and housing brands. To deliver "Pure Freude an Wasser", every product is based on the brand pillars of quality, technology, design and sustainability.

From curated experiences within our luxury sub-brand GROHE SPA to refined water solutions for every home, we provide products tailored to the exacting requirements of our professional partners and their differentiated target groups.

With water at the core of everything we do, we manage our value chain and its impact responsibly, contributing to LIXIL's Impact Strategy. By developing technologies that optimize water- and energy-saving potential, we empower a more conscious use of resources without ever compromising on "Pure Freude an Wasser".

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

SOURCE GROHE