A New Chapter Beckons: Four Seasons Resorts of Asia Celebrates Parenthood with Babymoon Offerings
News provided byFour Seasons Resorts of Asia
10 Jul, 2026, 13:30 CST
CHIANG MAI, Thailand and KOH SAMUI, Thailand and LANGKAWI, Malaysia, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resorts of Asia presents a curated collection of babymoon experiences that nurture mind, body, and spirit — supporting expectant parents as they prepare for a new chapter.
Parenthood signals a changing of seasons; and especially for first timers is an exciting journey into the unknown. Four Seasons Resorts of Asia offers experiences that are centred around mindfulness, wellbeing, and pampering. By taking time to pause and cherish these quiet moments, expectant parents leave refreshed, recalibrated, and ready to take on this new chapter in their lives.
Holistic Healing
Four Seasons Resorts of Asia celebrates new beginnings through a comprehensive wellness program.
- Four Seasons Resort Langkawi offers floating sound healing under the stars, an immersive wellness ritual where couples can float into a state of deep serenity.
- Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai provides a picture-perfect backdrop for parents-to-be, with a selection of prenatal treatments to promote relaxation. Couples can also embark on their wellness journey with a combination of restorative experiences.
- Venture south to Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, where partners can enjoy a rejuvenating retreat.
- Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam puts expectant mothers centre stage with a grounding bodywork treatment that honours Mother Earth's blossoming energy with a massage of nourishing Botanical Body Milk and vitamin-rich oils, a deeply relaxing facial and resonant sound vibrations.
- Wellbeing haven AyurMa at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is rooted in Ayurvedic principles, yoga therapy, and naturopathy, which promotes relaxation through thoughtfully prescribed treatments. Its neighbouring property Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa offers wellness rituals start with a naturopathic consultation at ŪRJĀ, with customised offerings including sound healing, breathwork, and mineral-based facials.
- For the ultimate luxury escape, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah allows guests to be fully present with one another, away from the outside world. Expectant parents can enjoy bespoke treatments such as the Ocean of Consciousness Experience, where a medley of meditation, exfoliation, massage, and breathwork put the body and mind to rest.
- Guests setting sail on Four Seasons Explorer, Palau glide through UNESCO World Heritage-recognized lagoons and islands.
- At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan and Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, the mother-to-be can enjoy soothing therapeutic treatments that use floral and citrus essences to hydrate, revive, and refresh the skin, while meditation and pregnancy yoga prepare both body and mind for a healthy delivery.
Nourishing Noshes
Whether it's indulging in local delicacies overlooking sweeping views, intimate dining experiences, or satisfying cravings in luxurious comfort, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia culinary experiences are a feast of the senses for babymooners.
- Step into the island residence at Koh Samui, where guests can enjoy privacy and meals overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, or experience barbecue and hotpot experiences on the outdoor patio in the beach villa at Langkawi.
- Try the thoughtfully prepared breakfast at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai or floating breakfast by a private pool villa at Hoi An with prenatal-friendly options tailored to any aversions or cravings.
- For food lovers, the private chef's table experience at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui immortalizes babymoon memories with a curated tasting menu, while the Once in a Blue Moon table for two creates an intimate moment set among the shoreline over soft candlelight and swaying palms.
- Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan offers gastronomic experiences that are thoughtfully curated with expectant mothers in mind. Welcoming the Little Star is a four-course set menu dinner, which commemorates this special time and celebrate the new arrival among classical lullaby music and baby keepsakes as decorative mementos.
- At Alu restaurant at Jimbaran Bay, diners can enjoy lighter, wholesome meals that are both balanced and mindful.
- The oceanfront location of Langkawi has been designed with expectant mothers and mobility in mind, with private beachfront dining available across three step-free settings. Guests can also indulge in a candlelit private dining experience by a private pool villa, with prenatal-friendly options tailored to any aversions or cravings.
Babymoon Experiences To Remember
Four Seasons Resorts of Asia experiences deepen connection, allowing expectant parents to treasure togetherness.
- Cultural experiences, like hands-on batik class at Sayan in Bali, jasmine garland making and pottery painting at Koh Samui, tie-dye workshops at Chaan Baan at Chiang Mai, and traditional Balinese scriptwriting at Jimbaran Bay invites parents to slow down and create cherished keepsakes.
- Paddle through time at a leisurely pace with low-impact activities like the sunset river cruise at Hoi An, where parents witness local fishing rituals, or explore the Langkawi Geopark (a UNESCO Global Geopark) alongside majestic eagles and remarkable 550-million-year-old geological formations.
- Blessing rituals symbolize new beginnings for babymooners. Buddhist blessings at Koh Samui bring good fortune and protection, through a guided visit to Sila Giri Kesarah Temple at Jimbaran Bay, or the monk chat at Chiang Mai where couples learn about mindfulness and local traditions, including "Khwan Thung" to bring luck and abundance to their new arrival.
Together, Four Seasons Resorts of Asia redefine the babymoon as more than a getaway — it is a purposeful pause. In a world of constant connectivity, these experiences offer the rare luxury of being fully present, allowing expectant parents to reconnect, restore, and step into parenthood with intention.
SOURCE Four Seasons Resorts of Asia
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