A New Era of Digital Innovation: Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. Granted Malaysia Digital (MD) Status

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk, proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious Malaysia Digital (MD) Status by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). This recognition marks an important milestone in Elitery's regional growth journey and reaffirms the company's commitment to advancing the digital economy through innovation, technology excellence, and strategic collaboration. The MD Status, conferred by the Government of Malaysia, is awarded to companies that meet stringent criteria in driving approved digital activities and contributing to the nation's digital transformation agenda.

Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd.

"Receiving the Malaysia Digital Status is a major milestone for Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd.," said Kresna Adiprawira, Director of Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. "This recognition not only validates our current digital initiatives but also opens up greater opportunities to accelerate our growth, enhance our capabilities, and strengthen our contribution to Malaysia's digital ecosystem."

The MD Status provides Elitery access to key incentives and privileges under the Malaysia Digital Bill of Guarantees (BoGs). These benefits include the flexibility to hire both local and foreign talent, full freedom of ownership, and the ability to raise and borrow capital globally to support its expansion across the region. Furthermore, the company is allowed to invest in foreign currency assets both in Malaysia and abroad, enabling stronger business diversification and growth. Beyond financial advantages such as income tax exemptions and investment tax allowances, the MD Status connects Elitery to Malaysia's thriving digital ecosystem through business-matching initiatives, partnership opportunities, and grant facilitation.

This recognition will empower Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. to expand its digital product portfolio, invest further in local talent, and strengthen its presence across regional markets. As part of this commitment, the company will continue to uphold full compliance with all MD Status requirements, including the annual submission of the Self-Declaration Form (SDF), ensuring sustained alignment with Malaysia's digital economy standards.

About Elitery

Elitery (IDX: ELIT) is a premier IT Managed Services provider specializing in cloud and cybersecurity. A strategic Google Cloud partner and two-time Public Sector Partner of the Year (2023-2024), ELIT leverages 14+ years of expertise to drive secure digital transformation across Asia-Pacific.

SOURCE Elitery