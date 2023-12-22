A Pioneer in Data Analytics Excellence: SIFT Analytics Group Drives Digital Transformations for Over 1,000 Businesses Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFT Analytics, a market leader in data analytics, cloud services, and consultation, proudly announced a milestone achievement: spearheading successful digital transformations for over 1,000 businesses across Southeast Asia. With a strong and established presence in these countries, SIFT Analytics (henceforth referred to as "SIFT") continues to revolutionise industries through its visionary approach to data-driven solutions.

Pioneering Digital Transformation Since 1999

Founded in 1999, SIFT embarked on a mission to revolutionise businesses through data. Since its establishment, the company's commitment to providing pragmatic solutions that transcend various industries and sectors has distinguished it as a trailblazer in the field. Over the years, the company has continuously refined its service quality and solutions, enabling more than 1,000 businesses in the public sector and retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries to embrace data-driven decision-making. SIFT has also carved out a niche as a thought leader, regularly enriching the business community with insights, trends, and best practices that empower organisations to thrive in the digital age.

Recognised as one of the Top 10 Data Analytic Firms in APAC

SIFT's commitment to enabling digital transformations has been recognised with the company's inclusion among the Top 10 APAC Data Analytics Solutions Providers in ASEAN by CIO Advisor APAC. This accolade solidifies SIFT's position as a pre-eminent leader in data analytics, showcasing its dedication to driving innovation and growth.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Lasting Impact

SIFT employs cutting-edge tools and technology, including AI for business prediction and automation, to extract actionable insights and give clients a competitive advantage. The company's expertise spans data governance, visual dashboards, predictive modelling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. With proficiency in advanced predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics automation, SIFT ensures clients stay at the forefront. By harnessing intelligent systems to manage and analyse data, organisations can derive meaningful insights from their data lakes to drive transformative change.

Transforming Vital Industries: Healthcare, Agri-Food, and Insurance

SIFT boasts a diverse portfolio of clients with testimonies of extensive business transformation in industries across the region:

Healthcare: Vejthani Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, a quaternary medical centre with an annual patient load of more than 300,000 patients from over 150 countries, faced the challenge of managing its vast healthcare data stores. SIFT deployed business intelligence capabilities to enhance the hospital's financial, customer service, and internal processes units. This enabled Vejthani to monitor billings, patient figures, and revenue growth through an interactive dashboard. Informed by real-time data insights, the hospital enhanced its decision-making process, underscoring SIFT's impact on healthcare transformation.

Agri-Food: Japfa, a leading pan-Asian agri-food company, embraced SIFT's data-driven performance strategy. The enhanced system allowed Japfa to extract valuable insights from its farms, optimising production performance and cost efficiencies. With the ability to identify trends and make informed decisions, Japfa's operations have gained flexibility and efficiency.

Insurance: Partnering with AIA, SIFT automated real-time information collection, enhancing performance tracking and decision-making. Automating data analytics paved the way for rapid process improvement, empowering AIA agents with accurate insights into business performance and sales figures while enabling the management team to formulate strategic engagement activities. Processes were also streamlined through automation, resulting in increased productivity, timely reporting, and improved ROI. SIFT also set up a central data repository accessible to other business users with analytics and reporting needs.

Connect with SIFT Analytics

As organisations strive to meet the demands of the digital era, SIFT remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering transformative solutions. To explore digital transformation possibilities or learn more about SIFT's pioneering work, contact the team for a complimentary consultation. Visit the website at bit.ly/41B5QMH for additional information.

About SIFT Analytics

Headquartered in Singapore since 1999, with over 500 regional corporate clients, SIFT Analytics is the trusted partner in delivering reliable and innovative enterprise solutions paired with best-of-breed technology throughout the business analytics journey. Together with its experienced teams, the organisation will journey with users to integrate and govern data, predict future outcomes, optimise decisions, and achieve the next generation of efficiency and innovation.

SOURCE Sift Analytics Group