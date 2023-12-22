A Playful Lead Up: Thailand Sets to Welcome the Debut of the Largest Moxy Hotel in Asia Pacific

Get ready for the hottest arrival in town at the Moxy Playground – Unlock to Play

BANGKOK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14 - 16, Moxy Hotels® organized the Moxy Playground – Unlock to Play, a playful event leads up to the opening of the largest Moxy hotel in Asia Pacific. Owned by The Platinum Group, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong is set to open in early 2024. Embodying the brand's fun and vibrant spirit designed for the "always-on" guests, the hotel is set to break the rules of conventional stays. The lead up experience welcomed Marriott Bonvoy members and public in Thailand to get to know the stylish Moxy brand as well as to enjoy an exclusive preview of the new hotel.

Moxy Playground, a three-day brand pop-up event held at R Walk zone on M floor, The Market Bangkok Ratchaprasong, gave the Next Gen and those young-at-heart the opportunity to get to experience the Moxy Hotels® brand. Here, Marriott Bonvoy members were also invited to immerse in the Moxy vibes through cool beats, games, drink and bites, as well as fun photo moments and live artist entertainment. The spirit of play continued with an exclusive hotel sneak preview for media partners, Gen Z influencers as well as international and local celebrities such as Sang Heon Lee and Faye Pornpawee Neerasingh.

With the first Moxy hotel opening in 2014 in Milan, Italy, the stylish brand has now expanded globally from Paris, New York, Sydney, Osaka, and Shanghai. Soon joining the list will be the much-anticipated Moxy in the vibrant Ratchaprasong district, a popular shopping and dining spot at the heart of Bangkok.

The hotel experience starts with check-in at the Bar on 9th floor and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, such as the Lounge and Library – the hotel's go-to places to relax, unwind, and have a cocktail or a bite to eat. These communal public also come alive with activities that cater to travelers and locals alike. Some highlights include lip sync battles, happy hour, relax corners featuring mini massages.

With a modern, industrial vibe, the lobby boasts plenty of seating, a full-service bar, and a self-service corner stocked with drinks, snacks, and full meals that's accessible 24/7. The hotel also boasts efficiently smart bedrooms that combine style and comfort. Every inch of space is used wisely, equipped with modern lighting, comfy chairs, and with open-storage concept and custom foldaway furniture for space versatility.

Travelling is not about being in a hotel room, but an opportunity to explore, discover and share experiences with like-minded people. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning global travel program of Marriott International. Members can continue to enjoy benefits and unlock tremendous value at 8,700 properties worldwide.

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With over 125 properties open across 25 countries and territories, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

