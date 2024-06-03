A Remarkable 97.98% Recovery Rate: RSMC's Outstanding Data Ignites New Fertility Trends in Japan

SAN DIEGO, TOKYO and IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent data released by the Reproductive Science Medical Center (RSMC) in the USA shows an egg recovery success rate of 97.98%, positioning it at the forefront of the industry. These exceptional figures and high technical standards have instilled confidence in many women in Japan, leading to a surge in demand for egg freezing and IVF procedures in the US.

In recent years, the Japanese government has provided subsidies for egg freezing and insurance for IVF, increasing Japanese women's awareness and planning for fertility preservation. Single women and those unable to conceive naturally are hopeful that their frozen eggs can be transported to the USA, where more permissive regulations and world-leading IVF technology can help them achieve their dreams of having children.

RSMC's impressive data has further strengthened Japanese women's trust in American fertility technology. Many women are even traveling directly to the USA for egg freezing, utilizing top-notch IVF techniques, diverse sperm banks, and PGS genetic screening technology, which is not available in many Asian countries, to create their ideal healthy baby.

Founded in 1995, RSMC is dedicated to providing leading one-stop international fertility solutions. With outstanding technology and extensive experience, they have helped over 20,000 families achieve their fertility goals. If you are interested, please visit our website. We offer professional services without language barriers and time zone differences.

