A Self-Reliant Future through HPV 9-Valent Vaccine Alliance: INNOVAX details Localization Strategy in Thailand at IPVS 2025

BANGKOK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2025, Dr. Zhiming (Tiffany) Jiang, General Manager of Wantai Group, and Dr. Huirong (Harry) Pan, General Manager of Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Innovax"), participated in the 37th International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) Conference in Bangkok, Thailand. They chaired a dedicated symposium titled "A New Era of HPV Vaccines: The Efforts from Developing Country Manufacturers for Global Cervical Cancer Elimination," which sparked lively discussions among attending experts and scholars. Innovax's booth (#09) "Together Against HPV" also attracted active engagement.

The symposium was chaired by Dr. Wichai Termrungruanglert, Vice President of the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians, during which, INNOVAX and Xiamen University jointly presented "Improving Global Equity in HPV Prevention: The Promise of a Novel E. coli-Expressed 9-Valent Vaccine." Professor Ting Wu from Xiamen University presented, for 1st time to the international academic community, three-year follow-up data1 from a head-to-head clinical trial comparing Cecolin 9 with a marketed HPV 9-valent vaccine. The clinical results of Cecolin 9 demonstrate comparable immunogenicity and safety profiles to the marketed HPV 9-valent vaccine, underscoring its significant potential to improve equity in global HPV prevention.

Later was a presentation on "Together Against HPV: Leveraging Strong Partnerships for Cecolin 9 Local Production and Equitable Access in Thailand" by Dr. Nakorn Premsri, Director of the National Vaccine Institute of Thailand (NVI) and Dr. Boonrak Thawornrungroaj, Managing Director of Global Biotech Products Co., Ltd. (GBP). They detailed the localization strategy and implementation progress for Cecolin 9 in Thailand2.

The symposium also hosted representatives from the Gates Foundation (GF), the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and experts from industries, etc.. Attendees commended Innovax's contributions to advancing the global elimination of cervical cancer and expressed strong commitment to further strengthen collaboration.

References:

1. Zhong GH, Bi ZH, Chu K, et al. Immunogenicity comparison of an Escherichia coli-produced 9-valent human papillomavirus vaccine and Gardasil9 in Chinese women aged 18 26 years: three-year follow-up data from a randomised clinical trial. The Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific. 2025 Sep. 62: 101671. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanwpc/article/PIIS2666-6065(25)00210-X/fulltext

2. Cecolin 9 is APPROVED by China NMPA and not currently available for sale or marketing in Thailand.

INNOVAX's official website: https://www.xiameninnovax.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn (@Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co., Ltd.) and X (@Innovax).

News Releases in Similar Topics