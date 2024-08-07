A short getaway at the largest Crystal Lagoon in South East Asia: Natra Bintan unveiling Room Package for everyone

TELUK SEBONG, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bintan Island offers Singaporeans the perfect short getaway with just a one-hour ferry trip from Singapore. This tropical paradise is ideal for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Bintan boasts pristine beaches, lush greenery, and a tranquil atmosphere, making it a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation. Whether you're looking to unwind at a glamorous resort, indulge in water sports, or explore local culture and cuisine, Bintan Island provides a diverse range of experiences. One of the resorts that can provide everything above is Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, located 5 minutes from the ferry terminal, and provided free shuttle services, it means you can enjoy a refreshing holiday without the hassle of long travel times, making it an ideal destination for a spontaneous retreat.

Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio, resort with the best sunset point in Bintan island (PRNewsfoto/PT MENDOL ESTATE)

Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, is an ideal destination for guests of all ages, offering a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and opulence. For the young at heart, thrilling water sports and nature excursions provide endless excitement, Natra Bintan is giving a 20% discount for all activities at the Treasure Bay Bintan. Couples can unwind with serene spa treatments and romantic dinner that all include in the Romantic Getaway Package.

Families can enjoy spacious glamping tents with a variety of activities with our Family Funtastic Package, This comprehensive package includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at The Patio Restaurant and Bar for two adults and two children (up to 11 years old), making it a perfect, worry-free vacation for families. The package also offers complimentary extra bed setup for up to 2 kids along with new in-room Kid's Special Amenities such as mini indoor tent, kid's sand toys equipment, a bathrobe for the kids & Bath & Body amenities. These offerings are designed to provide families with an extraordinary vacation experience filled with fun, relaxation, and memorable moments.

In addition to keeping children entertained throughout their stay, Natra Bintan offers a variety of exciting Kid's Resort Activities. There are available options of Kid's Painting Class, Picnic by the Lagoon, Karate Class, Traditional Dance Class, Treasure Hunt, and Pancake Decorating, ensuring that kids have a fantastic time while parents relax and enjoy their time at the Patio Deck by the Lagoon. They can also savor refreshing drinks offered by the Patio team during sunset time. Natra Bintan ensures a memorable and enjoyable experience for every guest, making it a perfect getaway for individuals, couples, and families alike.

"Natra Bintan is dedicated to creating exceptional vacations for everyone by combining glamorous camping with the natural beauty of Bintan Island. The launch of various activities and packages underscores our commitment to providing a holistic and memorable experience, ensuring that every guest has a wonderful time." expressed Ratna Wahyuni, General Manager of Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort.

Visit our website at www.marriott.com/tnjtx or download Marriott Bonvoy Apps to reserve your stay and take advantage of these exciting new offerings.

