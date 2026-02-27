A Story of Elegance: Datin Winnie Loo Celebrates 70 Years of Legacy, Leadership and Service Excellence

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ballroom shimmered with elegance, legacy and admiration as industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and close friends gathered in January to celebrate the 70th birthday of one of Malaysia's most respected business icons, Datin Winnie Loo. The celebration, aptly themed "A Story of Elegance", was a tribute to a woman whose journey has shaped not only an industry, but enduring standards of leadership and service excellence.

Widely recognised as a pioneer in Malaysia's beauty and lifestyle industry, Datin Winnie Loo is best known as the founder of A Cut Above Salon Group, a homegrown brand she built from vision, discipline and unwavering standards of excellence. Over the decades, she transformed Malaysian hairdressing and grooming into a respected profession by embedding a philosophy of service excellence rooted in understanding — understanding people before processes, listening before responding, and building trust through genuine human connection. Her legacy is not only measured in business success, but in the countless lives she has mentored, empowered and inspired through values-driven leadership.

The celebration was graced by a distinguished circle of guests who gathered to honour her remarkable journey, including Steve Wee, Datin Caroline Wong, Datin Wira Kym Sit, Alvin Poh, Rebecca Cheah, Chui Ling, Dr Tristan Tan, Christina Tan, Debbie Poi, Derek Lim , alongside many other respected figures from business, professional and social circles. Their presence reflected the depth of respect Datin Winnie commands across industries — a testament to the influence she continues to carry after decades of leadership.

The evening also reflected a shared appreciation for understanding as the foundation of service excellence and trust, a principle aligned with the values championed by initiatives such as National Trust Records (NTR), which recognise organisations and leaders who place empathy, clarity and human understanding at the heart of service.

Reflecting on the milestone, Datin Winnie Loo shared,

"Seventy years is not just a number to me — it represents a lifetime of learning, resilience, and the privilege of growing alongside so many wonderful people. Whatever I have achieved would not have been possible without the support, trust and shared journeys of those around me."

Looking ahead, Datin Winnie Loo shared that her next chapter will be guided by balance and purpose. She plans to spend more meaningful time with her family, while continuing to groom the next generation of industry leaders and entrepreneurs. Passionate about giving back, she remains committed to sharing her experience and wisdom with society — nurturing talent, uplifting others, and contributing to Malaysia's service-driven professional landscape.

More than a celebration of age, the evening stood as a powerful recognition of Datin Winnie Loo's enduring impact — a woman who exemplifies resilience, elegance, discipline and purpose. As she enters this new phase of life, she remains not only a symbol of success, but a living reminder that true legacy is built through consistency, values, and the lives we uplift along the way.

SOURCE A Cut Above