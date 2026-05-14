A Strategic Gateway for Chinese Enterprises Going Global: Minhang District Commission of Commerce Leads Entrepreneur Delegation to Noah Hong Kong

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of profound shifts in the global economic landscape and the reshaping of globalization pathways, the "going global" push among Chinese enterprises is moving from an opportunity-driven model to a capability-driven one. For entrepreneurs, the core challenge is how to achieve compliant operations, clear positioning, and long-term development in a complex and volatile international environment.

Recently, the Minhang District Commission of Commerce led a delegation of entrepreneurs to visit the Hong Kong offices of Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah"), specifically the ARK HK and Glory Family Heritage ("GLORY") workspaces. The visit facilitated an in-depth exchange on long-termism and global perspectives, focusing on the strategic pathways and systemic capabilities required for the globalization of Chinese enterprises.

This dialogue reflected a consensus on how Chinese enterprises can truly integrate into the global system. The exchange was led by Shen Li, Deputy Director of the Minhang District Commission of Commerce, and included leaders from sectors such as technology, foreign trade, and apparel.

During the discussion, Noah and the visiting guests explored a core conclusion: globalization is not a choice of destination, but the construction of a long-term operational capability.

In this context, Noah is increasingly becoming a vital stop for entrepreneurs seeking in-depth dialogue and systemic thinking as they expand globally.

Supporting Sustainable Global Growth Through Systemic Capabilities

As Noah's core platform dedicated to the long-term protection, inheritance, and governance of global Chinese families and enterprises, GLORY has consistently followed the footsteps of Chinese businesses and entrepreneurs going global. By continuously expanding its professional boundaries and service depth, GLORY aims to be a long-term partner in the globalization process.

During the event, Michael Chen, Deputy General Manager of Glory Family Heritage & Chief Editor of the Noah Holdings CIO Report, elaborated on GLORY's philosophy and practical framework for one-stop solutions for corporate global expansion. He noted that corporate globalization is a systemic undertaking that spans cycles, regions, and professions. It must be planned comprehensively from the start, accounting for:

Global compliance and governance architecture

Cross-regional operations and capital arrangements

Core management and talent allocation

Synergistic planning between corporate development and long-term family arrangements

Leveraging Noah's 20 years of experience serving high-net-worth families and private enterprises, GLORY has developed a compliance-first, full-cycle, systematic service system that helps enterprises establish sustainable, replicable global operational capabilities across different jurisdictions and market environments.

Addressing Real-World Challenges: The Globalization Questions Entrepreneurs Care About Most

In the subsequent interactive session, entrepreneur representatives and officials from the Commission of Commerce held in-depth discussions on the most challenging practical issues in going global, including:

Institutional and regulatory differences between Hong Kong SAR and Singapore for long-term positioning

Legal tax optimization and the boundaries of cross-border compliance

The independence of overseas brands and parent company governance arrangements

Cross-border account opening, approval processes, and operational efficiency

Global alignment of executive family arrangements and children's education

Drawing on long-term practical experience, GLORY shared a thinking framework for upgrading from "single-point decision-making" to a "systemic project," helping enterprises establish clearer and more robust judgment logic amid complex choices. Several entrepreneurs stated that the exchange gave them a more comprehensive and rational understanding of the compliance pathways and logic of globalization.

As a pivotal force in promoting corporate internationalization, the Minhang District Commission of Commerce continues to play a key role in policy guidance, resource matching, and enterprise services, providing strong support for businesses to expand globally on a compliant and steady basis. Leaders from the Commission spoke positively of the exchange, noting that discussions focused on systemic capabilities and long-term perspectives help enterprises build a more mature understanding of globalization.

Noah will continue to leverage its global platform and professional expertise to provide systematic, full-cycle support for compliance structures, operational implementation, and long-term governance for enterprises going global.

We look forward to seeing more Chinese enterprises embrace Noah as a trusted partner in their global journeys, empowering them to navigate with greater confidence and reach new heights.

SOURCE Noah Hong Kong