A Taste of Care: Nurturing Community Bonds with the 'Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut' Campaign in Makassar, Featuring Hokkaido Chizu Edition

MAKASSAR, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut Indonesia (PHI), the country's pizza pioneer, carried out a series of 'Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut' campaigns with the community of Makassar, South Sulawesi. The initiative sought to enhance the connection between Pizza Hut Indonesia and its customer base in Makassar, concurrently highlighting the brand's newest pizza innovation, the Hokkaido Chizu menu.

Makassar - Dozens of staff from the Makassar branch of Pizza Hut ran the 'Sharing with Pizza Hut' campaign by distributing free Hokkaido Chizu Edition Pizza after cleaning the General Sudirman Mosque area on Friday (1/12). The campaign continued in the middle of the CFD crowd on Sunday (3/12), by distributing pizza and watermelon juice to the public. Not only in Makassar, this campaign also took place in various regions in Indonesia to strengthen the relationship with the local communities. (PRNewsfoto/Pizza Hut Indonesia)

The Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut initiative commenced in the morning, as numerous team members from Pettarani branch in Makassar, Pizza Hut Indonesia, joined forces to clean and upkeep the surroundings of the Jenderal Sudirman Mosque on Merpati Street No. 2. This endeavor sought to create a hospitable atmosphere for worship and nurture a sense of community between PHI and local residents. Upon finishing the activity, the PHI team graciously shared 4 boxes of L1MO pizzas, each boasting three distinct toppings, in addition to distributing 50 boxes of Hokkaido Comboishii pizzas to the residents living in the nearby area of the mosque.

"We express our sincere gratitude to Pizza Hut, the fast-food outlet, for their visit to our mosque and their dedicated efforts in conducting mosque cleaning activities. We hope that the actions taken will bring blessings to Pizza Hut," remarked Aswan, DKM of the Jenderal Sudirman Mosque.

Following the Friday activities, the Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut campaign extended its outreach to the Car Free Day (CFD) Makassar event. The PHI Makassar team, accompanied by the irresistibly cute and oishii mascot Hochichan, distributed 200 servings of refreshing watermelon juice, each adorned with a vibrant watermelon sticker and the uplifting message "We Are with You", along with 50 sets of Hokkaido Comboishii pizzas to the participants. This marked their second appearance at the lively CFD Makassar crowd, following the event on November 10, 2023, which also marked the launch of the Hokkaido Chizu Edition menu.

Boy Lukito, Director of Operations Pizza Hut Indonesia, stated, "The Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut initiative at the Pettarani branch exemplifies our commitment to community well-being, benefiting a broader population. Beyond Makassar, similar initiatives occur nationwide, fostering positive engagement with diverse communities around Pizza Hut outlets throughout Indonesia." The ongoing initiative, launched since last November, involves a series of socially beneficial activities, continuing with alternating schedules across different PHI outlets.

During the Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut campaign in Makassar, the community had the chance to savor the delectable Hokkaido Chizu Edition menu, exclusively offered until January 7, 2024. Do not let the opportunity slip away to relish these mouthwatering delights of Pizza Hut Indonesia's Hokkaido Chizu Edition. Grab your share at the nearest Pizza Hut outlet or indulge in the convenience of home delivery by calling at (021) 1500 600.

About Pizza Hut Indonesia

Pizza Hut Indonesia has been established since 1984 as a pioneer of pizza culinary companies that are halal certified. This year, Pizza Hut Indonesia received the 2023 Halal Award from LPPOM MUI for the Favorite Halal Brand category – Category of Food Services (Food).

Pizza Hut Indonesia now operates under the auspices of PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk. after being acquired by PT Sriboga Raturaya in 2004 and successfully listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2018. Pizza Hut Indonesia now has more than 13,000 employees in more than 600 outlets spread throughout Indonesia.

Click here to access Berbagi Bersama Pizza Hut's community service photo asset:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1R5nIPlwjDvVDt2hwFrmvRo8-AucEkYZs

