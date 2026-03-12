A THOUSAND PLUS CAMPAIGN #HOPENEEDSAHOME EARNS GLOBAL PRNEWS PURPOSE & IMPACT FUNDRAISING AWARD

'$1 is a Fortune in Africa' Platform Mobilizes Global Nutraceutical Industry to Secure Home for Nairobi Shelter

Award Presented to The 6AM Agency for Global Fundraising Campaign Supporting Wings of Hope

Fundraising Redefined to Rapid Impact Fundraising (RIF) Model with Low Entry, High Impact

FRESNO, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Thousand Plus, and Cypress Minerals, today announced that the humanitarian fundraising campaign #HopeNeedsAHome has been recognised at the prestigious 2026 PRNEWS Purpose & Impact Awards, in New York.

The award in the Fundraising category was presented to The 6AM Agency for its pro bono strategic leadership and execution of the global campaign, delivered in partnership with A Thousand Plus, Cypress Minerals and Cepham Inc.

The initiative mobilised the global nutraceutical industry to secure a permanent home for the Wings of Hope Rescue Home in Nairobi, Kenya – one of several humanitarian initiatives supported by A Thousand Plus.

In just eight weeks, the campaign raised USD $111,908 toward the USD $140,000 required to purchase the property housing the shelter, which provides sanctuary for 57 young mothers aged 11–17 and their babies, all survivors of child assault, rape or incest, who faced eviction when the property was placed on the market.

At the heart of the campaign was the powerful message: "$1 is a Fortune in Africa." By emphasising the real purchasing power of even the smallest contribution, the initiative removed barriers to giving and enabled micro-donations from across the global nutraceutical community.

"Equally critical was the eight-week deadline," said Gillian Fish, Founder & CEO of The 6AM Agency, and Board Director, A Thousand Plus, which created a powerful sense of urgency.

"The compressed timeframe placed pressure on potential donors to act immediately rather than delay giving. Combined with the low barrier to entry, this urgency ultimately helped define a new fundraising model," Fish said.

"This campaign, simply put, was about a moral imperative. Thanks to the corporate and individual donors who rallied, to help us achieve our goals," she said.

Michelle Martin, President & COO of Cypress Minerals and CEO of A Thousand Plus, said the award reflects the power of collective action.

"This recognition highlights what's possible when strategic thinking meets a shared purpose to create meaningful impact," Martin said. "The vision, collaboration and determination brought forward by the 6AM team were extraordinary."

"Equally, this award belongs to the global nutraceutical community - companies, practitioners, associations and individuals - who came together to protect the future of these young mothers and their children."

"The real success will always be the lives changed and hope restored for the Wings of Hope residents and leaders. Moments like this simply remind us of what is possible when people act together with compassion and purpose."

The campaign introduced a new model called Rapid Impact Fundraising (RIF) - combining micro-giving, urgency and industry mobilisation to deliver humanitarian outcomes quickly.

Through a fully volunteer-led marketing and communications effort with zero paid media spend, the campaign united manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare practitioners and consumers across continents.

With the property now secured, Wings of Hope Rescue Home can continue providing safety, education, nutrition and vocational support to its residents while expanding its reach to support more vulnerable young mothers and their babies.

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ABOUT #HOPE NEEDS A HOME

In just eight weeks the campaign:

Raised USD $111,908 toward the USD $140,000 goal, engaging 94 donors across eight countries, corporates and individuals.

Generated coverage across 348 global media outlets.

Achieved a potential audience reach of 47.86 million.

The funds enabled the purchase of the property and immediate repairs, securing a permanent sanctuary for the residents and allowing the shelter to expand its capacity to support more vulnerable young mothers and their babies.

ABOUT A THOUSAND PLUS

A Thousand Plus accelerates a thousand new beginnings for overlooked mothers and children globally by opening doors to entrepreneurship, education, health, and wellness through high-impact partners.

They exist to shape what's next - redefining what giving looks like in a modern world. Moving beyond traditional donations and inviting people to become stakeholders in change.

Along with the Rapid Impact Fundraising campaign model, they also offer Founding Partners and Consumer-Facing Brands opportunities to create significant global impact for women and children.

Wings of Hope Rescue Home is one of several humanitarian initiatives supported by the non-profit organisation A Thousand Plus, which works across multiple projects to protect vulnerable children and provide long-term pathways to dignity, safety and education.

ABOUT CYPRESS MINERALS

Cypress Minerals is a pioneer in Resilient Minerals™ - highly bioavailable, organically bound nutrients that the body easily absorbs and fully utilises. Our proprietary approach ensures optimal absorption, superior performance, and powerful nutrition. Founded 30 years ago with the launch of our flagship ingredient, SelenoExcell®, we've built our portfolio and reputation on that same uncompromising standard of excellence.

Cypress has always been a business for good. For the past seven years, we've proudly supported Wings of Hope, helping create a healthier, more resilient future for women and children.

ABOUT CEPHAM

Cepham was founded in 1978 during India's science and technology boom and quickly became a leader in medical and nutritional research. Building on its expertise in dairy proteins, Cepham expanded into Ayurvedic ingredients in the mid-1990s - becoming one of the first companies to combine traditional Indian medicine with modern science. By 2005, under the leadership of biochemist Dr Anand Swaroop, Cepham shifted focus to isolating actives from Ayurvedic plants and developing concentrated, clinically supported extracts.

ABOUT THE 6AM AGENCY

The 6AM Agency is an integrated business growth, marketing, and communications consultancy specialising in the evidence-based health and wellbeing sectors, including nutraceuticals and natural products.

Founded in 2002 by former magazine editor, futurist, and industry advocate Gillian Fish, the agency was built on the belief that purpose-driven, evidence-led brands and organisations deserve strategic clarity, powerful storytelling, and communications that translate science into meaningful impact.

With a footprint across Australia, Asia, and Europe, and projects extending into the United States, 6AM works across the entire evidence-based wellbeing and nutraceutical value chain - from diagnostics and wellbeing services to key opinion leaders, raw material innovators, and finished FMCG brands.

6AM is recognised for delivering successful B2B and B2C market rollouts across complex global markets, combining sharp strategic thinking, deep industry knowledge and evidence-based rigour with human-centred storytelling which translates to brand authority, sustainable growth, and meaningful societal impact.

Giving back is embedded in the agency's DNA. 6AM actively supports non-profits, social impact initiatives, and industry causes through pro bono strategic communications and campaigns that amplify mission-driven organisations and create lasting positive change. Gillian is a member of the A Thousand Plus Board of Directors.

ABOUT RAPID IMPACT FUNDRAISING (RIF)

Rapid Impact Fundraising combines micro-giving, time-bound campaigns and collective community mobilisation, proving that small contributions, when activated at scale and under urgency, can deliver transformative humanitarian outcomes.

More information about the PRNEWS Purpose & Impact Awards can be found at www.prnewsonline.com.

ASSETS AVAILABLE:

Images, video and interview opportunities available upon request.

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For more information email [email protected]; [email protected].

SOURCE A Thousand Plus