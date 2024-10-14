A Triumphant Conclusion to the Borneo Pickleball International Tournament 2024

Borneo Pickleball International Tournament 2024 (BPIT)

Venue: Pikabol - Malaysia's Pickleball Powerhouse

Date: 14th October 2024

KUCHING, Malaysia, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After four days of intense competition and exhilarating matches, the Borneo Pickleball International Tournament 2024 (BPIT) came to a thrilling conclusion today at Pikabol - Malaysia's Pickleball Powerhouse. The tournament, which saw talented players from across the region, celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork, and skill as the finest pickleball players competed for top honors.

The first Borneo Pickleball International Tournament ends in victory with the first batch of winners.

The tournament, which ran from October 10th to 13th, brought together over 500 athletes competing in both team and individual categories, including the Team Event, Mixed Doubles Veteran, and Novice Double. Spectators were treated to a display of athletic excellence as seasoned professionals and rising stars showcased their talents in every match.

Winners Take the Stage

The prestigious tournament awarded a total prize pool of RM20,650, alongside trophies, medals, and exclusive prizes generously sponsored by Skechers and Starbucks. Champions and runner ups in the team event category received the coveted BPIT 2024 Trophies, symbolizing their triumph and dedication to the sport.

In the Team Event, Paragon SG emerged as the Champions, with Paragon Perfecto securing the Runner-Up spot after a hard-fought finale. The ESM Voltage Vipers Pickleball claimed 3rd place, while Dayak Daily Berami proudly took 4th. In the Mixed Doubles Veteran category, Hari Mohan and Varsha Majmudar proved their dominance, taking the Championship title, followed closely by Moon Tan and Chong Siew Tan as Runners-Up. In 3rd place were Jeffery Kuok and Monaliza Ibrahim, while Lydia Wong and Andrew Soo took home the 4th spot.

The Novice Doubles category saw a stunning performance from Izzudin Mohd Razali and Afiq Aziz who clinched the top spot, while Shaifful bin Sapian and Khairil Azrie bin Jamat battled their way to 2nd place. The competition was fierce, with Sean Aziz Abdullah and Faustino Rinaldon Mundaw along with Nik Nasron Bin Halik and Muqri Othman finishing in 3rd and 4th place, respectively. The event was a thrilling success, leaving spectators in awe and setting a high standard for future tournaments.

The winners were honored in a grand awards ceremony, where YB Datuk Snowdan Lawan presented the medals on stage. YB Datuk Snowdan Lawan commended the players for their remarkable performance and highlighted the spirit of teamwork and perseverance shown throughout the tournament. The event was a thrilling success, leaving spectators in awe and setting a high standard for future tournaments.

A Special Thanks to Our Sponsors & Endorsers

BPIT 2024 was made possible thanks to the unwavering support of our sponsors, the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Sarawak Energy Berhad, WTK, Starbucks, PIKABOL, DHI, Odysportsz, and Pickleball Global for their invaluable support and ongoing commitment to the development of pickleball in the region. Their involvement has helped elevate the tournament, making it a standout event in Malaysia's sporting calendar.

The tournament proudly received endorsements from both the Malaysia Pickleball Association and the Sarawak Pickleball Association. It also garnered strong backing from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak.

A Celebration of Community and Sport

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Ruslan Bujang, Chairman of BPIT 2024 expressed gratitude to the tournament's key partners for their unwavering support. He extended special thanks to the BPIT2024's Exclusive Strategic Advisor Business Events Sarawak and it's partners - Malaysia Airlines, CPH Travels, Sarawak Tourism Board, and The Hemisphere—for their exceptional contributions in providing services to participants and fostering the growth of sports tourism in Sarawak.

With the 2024 edition successfully concluded, the excitement for next BPIT is already building. As pickleball continues to grow in popularity across Malaysia and beyond, the BPIT remains a key platform for players to demonstrate their prowess and for fans to experience the very best of the sport.

SOURCE Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak)