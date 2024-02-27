A US$82 Billion Private Cellular Market by 2030, 43 Million mMIMO Deployments by 2028, a 90% CAGR for Network Slicing CSP Revenue, and 35 Other Transformative Technology Stats You Need to Know

ABI Research's latest whitepaper highlights 38 transformative technology stats you need to know for 2024 and beyond

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology community – both innovators and implementers – is at a critical juncture in 2024. Global market pressures are starting to ease, but persistent geopolitical threats are hindering progress. As a result, companies are under pressure to make the right near-term decisions to drive positive impact and ROI within their organizations.

In its new whitepaper, 38 Transformative Technology Stats You Need to Know for 2024, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research identifies key forecasts to help companies and organizations make winning, informed decisions that impact the near term to seize market shifts, choose the best technologies and partners, achieve quick wins, meet robust ROI requirements, and use technology for aggressive growth or to safeguard against geopolitical shocks.

"This paper provides a selection of forecasts from ABI Research that can help companies and organizations make contextual decisions with the benefit of rigorously produced hard data. The rapid rise of private cellular, huge growth in 5G mMIMO radio deployments, and a big bet on network slicing are just some of the many changes on the horizon of which companies and organizations must be aware to make mid-course corrections or complete roadmaps," Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research explains.

Some stats highlighted in the whitepaper include:

5G Markets:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for private networks, encompassing elements such as the Radio Access Network (RAN), Mobile-access Edge Computing (MEC), the core, and professional services, is poised to grow significantly. "Anticipated to surge from US$6.1 billion in 2023 to surpass US$82 billion by 2030, this growth trajectory will be predominantly fueled by 4G deployments throughout the decade's conclusion. The driving force behind this trend is the enthusiastic anticipation among enterprises for advanced features like Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), ensuring a remarkably high level of network availability, reliability, and notably low latencies," explains ABI Research Principal Analyst Leo Gergs.

5G, 6G & Open RAN:

Massive Multiple Input, Multiple Output (mMIMO) has long been an integral part of 5G deployment strategies and will continue to be deployed at pace. "5G mMIMO deployments are expected to reach just under a 43 million installed base by 2028, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during that time frame. Its ability to leverage multi-antenna technologies such as spatial multiplexing and beamforming means that it can improve coverage, capacity, and user throughput," says ABI Research Analyst Larbi Belkhit.

5G & 6G Cloud-Native Systems:

CSP revenue from network slicing will drastically increase with an above-90% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. According to Nelson Englert-Yang, "The 5G mobile transformation still has plenty of untapped capital opportunities, and network slicing remains at the fore among them. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can personalize network services for customers' and enterprises' specific needs in a highly flexible and streamlined way; for in­stance, designating separate network slices for low-latency gaming and low-bandwidth devices. The network slicing market is driven by further progress in 5G transformation, cloudification, and new network demands for Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as Virtual Reality (VR) headsets. Revenue gains are primarily from connectivity provisioning—the role of CSPs in preparing, commissioning, and operating the network slices. However, there will also be significant revenue growth in auxiliary services and operations."

"Our unique, deep, comprehensive, relevant, and timely forecasts provide our clients with the tools to make better decisions when it matters most. We look forward to supporting our clients in 2024 as they outperform their competition," Carlaw concludes.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

