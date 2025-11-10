A Winterfaire of Cheer Presented by Orange Clove

Step through the entrance of a Christmas village, where the scent of honey-glazed roasts and warm winter spices fills the air, offering a tantalising showcase of Asian, European, and Mediterranean flavours crafted for the modern palate.

Curated by Singapore's Number 1 Corporate Caterer [1] , Orange Clove redefines the holiday table with exquisite seasonal dishes that elevate every celebration.

Impress even the most discerning bon vivants with Orange Clove's exquisite Gourmet Platters , artfully crafted with signature favourites to spark warmth and conviviality at your holiday soirees.

The ultimate choice for celebrations of any scale, Orange Clove showcases ready-to- serve Party Packs , Mini Buffets , and spectacular Christmas Buffet selections designed to deliver flavour, flair, and the joy of sharing great food.

Watch our official campaign video here.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An award-winning brand since 2008, Orange Clove has delighted corporate clients across diverse industries with innovative cuisine, impeccable presentation, and seamless event dining experiences.

This season, Orange Clove invites guests to savour A Winterfaire of Cheer, a celebration of flavour where festive roasts, seafood indulgences, and imaginative sides take centre stage – a feast that cements its position as Singapore's top choice for gatherings.

Featured Menu - Premium Buffet Golden Noel

Wander Through a Winterfaire of Festive Delights

Beyond the sights and scents of the season, Orange Clove invites guests to embark on a gastronomic journey. Traditional favourites are reimagined with inventive Asian, European, and Mediterranean twists, while bold, innovative creations surprise the senses and spark conversation, turning gatherings of all sizes into celebrations brimming with flavour and seasonal joy. Together, the dishes create an experience that lingers long after the meal, leaving every guest with a taste of the season's delights.

Iconic Centrepieces for Party-picture Perfect Moments

At the heart of the table stands the Christmas Wreath Splendour, a showstopping 28-inch platter layered with marbled pastrami, succulent ham, and cheeses from mild to bold. Fresh fruits and crunchy accompaniments add texture and colour, making it an irresistible centrepiece for the season's gatherings.

Whether your guests favour meats, seafood, or cheeses, Orange Clove's Gourmet Platters to delight every palate, transforming every gathering—large or intimate—into a memorable occasion that captures the spirit of the season.

Dive into a sea of flavours with the Gifts of the Sea Cold Platter, featuring a colourful assortment of crayfish, prawns, scallops, black mussels, and snapper ceviche, perfectly paired with Thai green chilli, cocktail sauce, and Thousand Island dressing.

For lovers of warm, grilled fare, the recrafted Lush Grill Medley is a feast for the senses. Featuring Elf's Jolly Pie—a creative mix of purple sweet potato, minced mushrooms, truffle, and garlic wrapped in flaky filo pastry—alongside the Holiday Sausage Platter, Classic Roast Grain-fed Beef Tenderloin, Furikake-crusted Whole Salmon Fillet, and Festive Vegetables, this platter promises a rich, celebratory experience for every gathering.

Rounding out the collection, the Epicurean Cheese & Charcuterie Platter brings sophistication and shareable indulgence to any gathering. Thoughtfully curated with artisanal cheeses, cured meats, and accompaniments, it is perfect for 8 to 10 guests, adding a refined touch to your celebrations.

Ready to Indulge in a Merriment of Flavours?

The festivities come alive as guests immerse themselves in a vibrant bazaar of tastes, crafted for 30 guests and beyond. Each buffet spread showcases classic dishes with innovative culinary twists, featuring five distinct spreads: Frosted Joy, Merry Glow, Starlight Splendour, Twilight Revelry and Golden Noel.

Get ready to taste the season in full colour, with dishes crafted to delight the senses and warm the heart.

Season's Highlights: Top 10 Must-Try Dishes

Creamy Tuscan Baked Chicken – A masterful take on classic comfort, with tender chicken enveloped in a rich, herbaceous cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes.

– A masterful take on classic comfort, with tender chicken enveloped in a rich, herbaceous cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes. Oriental-style Pasta Tossed in Scallion Oil – Al dente pasta tossed in fragrant scallion oil, a delicate interplay of Eastern aromatics and Italian finesse.

– Al dente pasta tossed in fragrant scallion oil, a delicate interplay of Eastern aromatics and Italian finesse. Moroccan Braised Chicken with Green Olives – Tender chicken slow-cooked with aromatic North African spices, accented by the tang of green olives for a bold, layered taste.

– Tender chicken slow-cooked with aromatic North African spices, accented by the tang of green olives for a bold, layered taste. Cold Roasted Kumara and Pomegranate Salad with Yuzu Citron – Sweet roasted kumara meets juicy pomegranate, lifted by a zesty yuzu dressing for a refreshing, vibrant bite.

– Sweet roasted kumara meets juicy pomegranate, lifted by a zesty yuzu dressing for a refreshing, vibrant bite. Grilled Chicken with Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Sauce - Smoky grilled chicken paired with a smooth, sweet roasted capsicum sauce that balances richness and creaminess.

- Smoky grilled chicken paired with a smooth, sweet roasted capsicum sauce that balances richness and creaminess. Dukkah-crusted Snapper with Caramelised Onion Sauce - Crisp, nutty dukkah crust envelops tender snapper, complemented by a sweet-savory caramelised onion sauce.

- Crisp, nutty dukkah crust envelops tender snapper, complemented by a sweet-savory caramelised onion sauce. Chilli Crab Seafood Penne Pasta - Al dente pasta coated in a luscious chilli crab sauce, evoking the beloved local flavours of Singapore in every bite.

- Al dente pasta coated in a luscious chilli crab sauce, evoking the beloved local flavours of Singapore in every bite. Sautéed Ocean Seafood in Thai Pesto Oat Flakes - Fresh seafood tossed with crunchy oat flakes and fragrant Thai pesto for an unexpected textural delight.

- Fresh seafood tossed with crunchy oat flakes and fragrant Thai pesto for an unexpected textural delight. Creamy Doenjang Seafood Pasta - Silky pasta enriched with umami-packed Korean soybean paste and plump seafood, creating a bold, comforting flavour.

- Silky pasta enriched with umami-packed Korean soybean paste and plump seafood, creating a bold, comforting flavour. Golden Turmeric Salmon with Coconut Yellow Curry Sauce - Flaky salmon crusted with aromatic turmeric, served in a rich coconut curry that's rich and warming.

Crafted with love and creativity by Chef William Kong and his talented team, each dish celebrates seasonal flavours and daring new notes, making our menus a true highlight of the season.

From appetisers all the way to desserts, our dishes are sure to captivate hearts and delight the senses.

All You Need is Only Orange Clove

Take your Christmas celebrations to a true-blue Winterfaire of Cheer with the new Merryfaire Market buffet thematic setup, transforming your space into a lively, bustling fair. As Singapore's Number 1 corporate caterer, Orange Clove ensures every detail delights the senses while you bask in the joy of being the perfect host, with an experience only Orange Clove can bring to life.

Unwrap Cosy Magic for Corporate and Intimate Gatherings

The Moonlit Hearth Mini Buffet brings together a curated selection of Orange Clove's Top 10 must-try dishes, perfect for 15 guests and above, without the need for an extensive setup. Crowned as highlights of the season, the menu includes the iconic Chilli Crab Seafood Penne Pasta, the refreshing Cold Roasted Kumara and Pomegranate Salad with Yuzu Citron, and the playful Parmesan Roasted Tater Tots and Potatoes with Avocado Yoghurt, a hit with both kids and adults.

Looking for local flavours that satisfy every palate? Discover our Classic Christmas Mini Buffets — Sparkling Wonders and Holiday Dazzle — filled with spreads of beloved local and traditional dishes, guaranteed to charm guests from the young to the young-at-heart!

For more intimate celebrations, the Jolly Party Pack offers a satisfying spread for 8 to 10 guests. With a thoughtfully curated variety of dishes, even the coziest celebrations are filled with warmth and cheer. Delivered in convenient microwavable containers with HeatPro self-heating trays inside a handy warmer bag, every dish arrives piping hot and ready to enjoy — leaving you free to soak in every magical moment of your gathering.

Curate Your Feast with Festive Indulgence

Rounding off celebrations, Orange Clove's Festive Indulgence menu offers over 18 dishes that balance cherished classics with inventive creations. Designed to delight the senses and warm the heart, it transforms every gathering into a shared experience where food brings people together. Guests may also handpick favourites from this collection to craft a diverse, potluck-inspired spread or add layers of flavour to their festivities. Highlights include the new Fruits and Nuts Salad with Strawberry Matcha Dressing and the Classic Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, a must-have centerpiece embodying the heart of every Christmas celebration.

Early Bird Specials

Start your celebrations early with Orange Clove's exclusive early bird perks. Enjoy 10% off Christmas Buffet menus (capped at $200), available to the first 200 redemptions. Plus, secure the Classic Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing at a special price, limited to the first 50 redemptions.

For those planning smaller gatherings, be among the first 200 to order a Christmas Mini Buffet and receive a complimentary Petite Luscious Chocolate Ganache Logcake (500g). Learn more.

- End –

About Orange Clove

Orange Clove was launched in 2008 to fill the market gap for corporate events that desire exquisite gastronomic fares. As the one-stop shop offering complete event management solutions from event conceptualisation to logistic setup and creative food catering, Orange Clove is the go-to caterer for corporate clients, especially multinational corporations.

As part of its brand extension strategy to capture a larger market share, Orange Clove also ventured into wedding planning, offering end-to-end solutions from venue sourcing to thematic setups and customised food menus for bridal couples. With an unwavering commitment to customer service, food quality and safety (first caterer to be awarded ISO 22000 for food safety management), it is no wonder that Orange Clove has bagged numerous awards and earned its pole position in Singapore.

Find out more about us here.

[1] "Source Euromonitor International Limited; As defined by Euromonitor International, corporate catering refers to food catering services provided for corporate events only (excluding institutional services) and is based upon customer value sales for 2024. Research conducted during March-April 2025."

SOURCE Orange Clove