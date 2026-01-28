A47 Secures USD 2 Million Funding to Build AI-Native News Platform

News platform uses advanced technology to verify, personalize, and adapt news to user preferences

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A47 today announced that it has raised USD 2 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate the development of an AI-native news platform designed to fundamentally change how people discover, understand, and trust information.

UAE-based startup A47 has raised USD $2 million in pre-seed funding to build a verification-first, AI-native news platform, with Shehab Gargash joining as Chairman and Co-Founder Speed Speed

At a time when audiences are increasingly overwhelmed by fragmented feeds, misinformation, and algorithm-driven noise, A47 is building a comprehensive, AI-enabled news source that prioritizes clarity, accuracy, and relevance over engagement loops. The platform is designed to deliver structured, fact-checked, continuously updated intelligence across business, geopolitics, technology, finance, sports, and culture—giving users a reliable signal in an increasingly noisy information environment.

Users will be able to tailor topics, depth, formats, and alerts, allowing the platform to adapt to how individuals actually consume information, whether they want real-time updates, deep context, quick summaries, or comparative perspectives.

At its core, A47 combines autonomous AI agents, real-time data ingestion, multi-model orchestration, and embedded verification systems to continuously source, analyze, validate, and present information. Built-in fact-checking, source triangulation, and transparency layers are designed to strengthen trust while dramatically reducing the time and cognitive load required to stay informed.

Live & Active Pilots

The platform is already live with the region's largest Fintech Association; MENA Fintech, with a fully automated backend enabling consistent output and operational reliability.

How A47 News Works

Discover: A47 monitors social platforms every 30 minutes to identify trending stories.

Verify: A47 confirms each story using major trusted outlets and a curated whitelist, holding back on stories it cannot validate.

Enrich: A47 generates a Verified Foundation Brief containing key facts, timelines, background, and source links.

Create: Users choose format, specifications, and story style. A47 suggests 3–5 angles, builds a storyboard, and produces multi-format content (text, image, video, audio).

Control: A human approves before publishing.

A47 News is built not only to automate its own storytelling, but also to support digital publishers and independent creators who want to publish more frequently without sacrificing editorial quality, voice, or source integrity.

Shehab Gargash, Chairman & Co-Founder of A47, said: "This company is being built as a long-term media infrastructure company with the ambition to help shape how verified information is delivered. A47 News aims to work within the noble profession of journalism by leveraging the immense power of technology to improve integrity, efficiency, and trust."

Ali Rizvi, CEO & Co-Founder of A47 News, added: "We want to be the news infrastructure layer that publishers and creators can trust. We don't replace editorial judgment. We help teams move faster with verified facts and content that stays on brand."

A47 confirmed that the USD 2 million round includes institutional and angel investors, and that Shehab Gargash has joined as Chairman of the Board. Funding will support product development and expansion across the Middle East and international markets.

Availability

A47 News is available to pilot customers in the UAE. To request access, contact: Ali Rizvi, [email protected].

SOURCE A47 ai