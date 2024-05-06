AAA status held firm by LONGi for 17th quarter in PV ModuleTech bankability rankings

XI'AN, China, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced the retention of its AAA rating in PV-Tech's PV ModuleTech bankability report for the first quarter of 2024, marking the 17th consecutive quarter that the company has achieved this top ranking. The consistent AAA status not only underlines LONGi's unwavering commitment to high-quality products and services, but also reflects the company's robust financial health and unparalleled stability within the photovoltaic industry, confirming its status as a market leader and reflecting the trust and recognition it enjoys within the sector.

The rigorous analysis conducted in each edition of the PV-Tech bankability report assesses manufacturers extensively across a range of key areas, from both manufacturing and financial perspectives, including value-chain positioning, production capacities, global module shipment profiles, capital expenditure (capex), R&D spending, cash-flow, debt management, valuation, profitability and turnover metrics.

LONGi's retention of its AAA status across 17 quarters is rooted in a culture of constant innovation. The company continually invests significantly in R&D and collaborates with industry-leading partners to push the boundaries in product and service delivery. This approach not only distinguishes the company in terms of present-day performance but also lays a solid foundation for sustained growth and future advancement.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2024 and beyond, LONGi reaffirms its commitment to lead the solar technology sector, adapting to market changes and delivering increased value to customers and partners around the globe. The company will progress on its journey towards full scenario energy transformation, guided by its vision of leveraging solar energy to build a greener world.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial and industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

SOURCE LONGi