AAR and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance complete formation of xCelle Asia joint venture

Building on the success of AAR and AFI KLM E&M's existing joint venture in the Americas, xCelle Asia will provide unparalleled service and support for operators in the APAC region. Licensed by multiple OEMs, xCelle Asia can perform nacelle maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, including on-wing / on-site inspections, and rotable support for next generation aircraft nacelles, including GEnx, Trent1000, LEAP-1A/1B engine types. Other new generation aircraft and engine types will follow.

"This joint venture markedly expands our service offerings in the Asia-Pacific region and furthers our ability to deliver high quality, industry leading solutions to our customers," said Jim Berberet, Senior Vice President of Component Services at AAR. "We are looking forward to replicating our current success in the Americas by combining the experience of AAR's highly regarded Component Services team in Thailand with AFI KLM E&M's global network."

"The creation of xCelle Asia represents a major step forward in strengthening our global MRO network. By expanding our nacelle capabilities into the Asia-Pacific region, we are positioning ourselves to deliver world-class, next-generation support closer to our customers. This new venture reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, and we are proud to bring our expertise to one of the world's most dynamic aviation markets," stated Benjamin Moreau, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at AFI KLM E&M.

About xCelle Asia

xCelle Asia is a joint venture established by AAR and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance to service next generation aircraft nacelles. An FAA/EASA certified repair station, xCelle Asia combines the expertise of an airline and a third-party MRO to maintain, repair, and overhaul components for commercial operators across the APAC region. Additional information is available at https://www.aarcorp.com/en/services/component-services and www.afiklmem.com.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About AFI KLM E&M

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is a major multi-product MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. With a workforce of over 12,800, AFI KLM E&M offers comprehensive technical support for airlines, ranging from engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure, and fan thrust reverser support, as well as the management, repair, and supply of aircraft components, structured around a powerful logistics network. AFI KLM E&M supports almost 3,000 aircraft operated by 200 major international and domestic airlines. www.afiklmem.com

