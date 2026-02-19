AB Xelerate invests in Ubyx to strengthen global digital money connectivity

Ubyx enables regulated digital money flows across international banking and blockchain networks

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Xelerate, Arab Bank's Fintech Accelerator, has made a strategic investment in Ubyx Inc., a provider of clearing and acceptance infrastructure for tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins, as regulated digital money continues to move from pilot initiatives to execution across global financial markets.

AB Xelerate invests in Ubyx

The investment reflects Arab Bank focus on supporting the next phase of cross-border financial infrastructure, particularly as regulated digital money plays a growing role in international trade, treasury and payments flows connecting the Middle East with global markets.

Ubyx is developing a shared network that enables regulated financial institutions to issue, accept and redeem digital money at par value across multiple Blockchain and jurisdictions, while operating within established regulatory and compliance frameworks.

"Digital assets and stablecoins represent a major opportunity for financial innovation in the MENA region. Our investment with Ubyx reflects our confidence in their infrastructure and their ability to support the secure, compliant, and scalable adoption of this emerging ecosystem," said Hala Zahan, Head of AB Xelerate.

Tony McLaughlin, CEO of Ubyx, said: "The future of digital money depends on global networks, not isolated platforms. For digital money to scale, it must move seamlessly across institutions, markets and jurisdictions while retaining par-value integrity and regulatory confidence. AB Xelerate's solid experience in banking innovation makes them an ideal partner as we build infrastructure designed for global adoption and support the next generation of regulated digital finance."

Cross-border financial flows linking the Middle East with global markets are a key focus for digital money adoption. AB Xelerate and Ubyx share a common objective to enable these flows using regulated digital money infrastructure that supports international trade, liquidity management and settlement, while operating fully within supervisory and compliance frameworks.

About Arab Bank

Established in 1930 and headquartered in Amman, Jordan, Arab Bank operates one of the largest global Arab banking networks, comprising over 600 branches. The bank offers a wide range of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, corporations, and other international financial institutions. These services cover various areas, including personal banking, corporate and financial institutions services, and treasury operations. Arab Bank also maintains a strong presence in key international markets and major financial centers such as London, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Geneva, Paris, Sydney, and Manama.

For more information, please visit https://www.arabbank.com

About AB Xelerate

AB Xelerate acts as Arab Bank's Fintech Accelerator, operating a Corporate Venture Capital model that identifies strategic internal alignment with emerging technologies and high-potential startups across the MENA region. Positioned at the intersection of venture building, corporate innovation, and strategic investment, AB Xelerate bridges entrepreneurial innovation with enterprise-scale adoption. The platform focuses on dynamic collaborations, including strategic joint ventures, marketable agreements, integrations, and innovative partnerships. AB Xelerate facilitates strategic investments relevant to Arab Bank's internal innovation adoption and departmental needs.

For more information, please visit https://abxelerate.com/

About Ubyx

Ubyx was founded to enable the global acceptance of regulated digital money by connecting multiple issuers with multiple receiving institutions in a shared settlement environment. Ubyx supports the redemption of tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins at par value and helps preserve the singleness of money across emerging digital financial ecosystems.

For more information, visit https://ubyx.xyz

