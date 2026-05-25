ABB Australia expands drive capability with new R9e frame delivering higher power in the same compact footprint

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB has expanded its low-voltage AC general-purpose drive portfolio with the introduction of the new R9e frame, extending wall-mounted drive power capability up to 355 kW in a compact, cabinet-optimised design.

Designed to support demanding commercial and industrial refrigeration applications, the ACS580 in R9e frame in particular responds to growing demand for higher power in environments where electrical and plant room space is increasingly constrained.

Speed Speed

In food and beverage facilities, refrigeration and cooling systems operate continuously, yet increasing system capacity has traditionally required larger cabinets, deeper enclosures, or costly redesigns of existing plant rooms. The new R9e frame addresses this challenge by enabling customers to increase power capability while maintaining familiar installation concepts and efficient use of available space.

Delivering high-power performance in a wall-mounted format, the ACS580 in R9e frame allows engineers, OEMs and operators to scale refrigeration capacity without significantly changing cabinet layouts or equipment design philosophies. This helps simplify integration into packaged equipment, skids and control cabinets, while supporting standardisation across installations.

For Australian food and beverage operations, the ACS580 in R9e frame is well suited to refrigeration systems, chillers, compressors, centralised utilities, cold storage, food processing and beverage production applications. Engineered for continuous operation, it is designed to support critical 24/7 cooling processes where reliability, uptime and operational efficiency are essential.

By extending its drive power range in a compact wall-mounted platform, ABB continues to support customers looking to increase performance while maintaining practical installation flexibility in space-constrained environments.

More power. Same footprint.

The new R9e frame is engineered for applications that never stop.

Learn more [https://youtu.be/I0z-1pzVXv0]

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

ABB Drives is a global technology leader serving industries, infrastructure and machine builders with world-class variable speed drives, drive systems and packages. We help our customers, partners and equipment manufacturers to improve energy efficiency, asset reliability, productivity, safety and performance.

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SOURCE ABB