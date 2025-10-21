Abbott and BIG CARiNG Group Launch Nationwide Influenza Awareness Program to Strengthen Public Health Response Through Early Intervention

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott, a global healthcare leader, and BIG CARiNG Group (BCG), one of Malaysia's largest retail pharmacies, announced a strategic three-year collaboration to promote influenza awareness across Malaysia. The Influenza Awareness Program, running from 2025 to 2027, is designed to elevate public understanding of influenza and encourage proactive health management.

This nationwide initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving community health outcomes through education, engagement, and accessible healthcare information. Through a phased rollout across urban and rural areas, the initiative will include:

Health Day influenza awareness sessions : Public events on-ground and through digital channels to educate Malaysians on influenza prevention and care.

: Public events on-ground and through digital channels to educate Malaysians on influenza prevention and care. Corporate health outreach : Workplace wellness programs featuring health talks and screenings in collaboration with corporate partners.

: Workplace wellness programs featuring health talks and screenings in collaboration with corporate partners. Travel fairs : On-site booths and consultations to inform travelers about flu risks and protective measures.

: On-site booths and consultations to inform travelers about flu risks and protective measures. School and university health awareness days: Interactive sessions tailored for youth to foster early awareness and healthy habits.

Influenza remains a pressing public health issue in Malaysia, often under-reported due to its similarity to common respiratory infections and often mistaken for the common cold. Unlike the common cold however, influenza can lead to serious complications like pneumonia or worsening of existing chronic health conditions.

In 2024, over 30,000 cases were reported in Malaysia including 17 influenza-related deaths.[1] Vulnerable groups–including senior citizens, children under two, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses–face heightened risks of severe illness.2

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to advocate for annual influenza vaccination as a key strategy to reduce illness and death caused by the flu, particularly among high-risk groups.[2] In support of this, Malaysia's Ministry of Health has expanded its national vaccination program to offer free influenza vaccines to seniors aged 60 and above with comorbidities at selected government facilities.[3]

Mr. Kwa Kheng Hoe, general manager of Abbott's medicines business in Malaysia, said, "Influenza is more than just a seasonal illness—it can disrupt lives, families, and communities. Through this collaboration with BCG, we're empowering Malaysians to take simple, preventive steps that can make a big difference. Our goal is to help individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their families from influenza. Together, we're working to reduce the burden of influenza and build a healthier, more informed community."

Mr. Loo Jooi Leng, Head of Sustainability of BIG CARiNG Group, shared, "As a leading retail pharmacy across Malaysia, we see firsthand how health awareness can transform lives. This partnership with Abbott goes beyond education; it's about reaching people where they are and helping them to stay healthy. Through our joint efforts in influenza prevention, and with the support from our strategic partners, we reaffirm our mission to make healthcare more accessible and empower Malaysians to take charge of their well-being."

Shore up your body's defenses

Unlike the common cold, symptoms of influenza typically appear suddenly and can range from mild to severe. Symptoms include feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches and fatigue.[4]

Here are five expert-backed tips to protect Malaysians against the flu:[5],[6]

Get vaccinated annually

The most effective way to prevent influenza is through yearly vaccination, administered by a medical doctor. Immunity wanes over time, and flu strains evolve, making annual shots essential. Practice good hygiene

Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. This simple habit helps eliminate flu viruses from surfaces and skin. Cover coughs and sneezes

Use tissues or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose. Dispose of tissues properly and wash hands afterward to prevent spreading droplets. Improve indoor air quality

Open windows, use air purifiers, or spend time outdoors to reduce airborne virus exposure. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Get enough sleep, eat nutritious foods, stay active, and manage stress to keep your immune system strong.

Speak to a healthcare professional to learn more about influenza and how you can protect yourself and your loved ones. For further guidance, visit your nearest BIG and CARiNG pharmacies or explore medicines.abbott.com

