AbbVie Employees Across Asia Unite Through Week of Possibilities by Serving and Supporting Communities

873 employees volunteered more than 3,600 hours across 7 Asian markets to support local communities.

Employees partnered with 21 community organizations, positively impacting more than 4,300 people through initiatives focused on patient support, inclusion, education and environmental sustainability.

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie employees across Asia came together once again for the annual Week of Possibilities (WOP), the AbbVie Foundation's global volunteer program that brings employees together to create meaningful impact in the communities where they live and work.

AbbVie employees across Asia united through the 2026 Week of Possibilities, partnering with local organizations to support patients and strengthen communities.

This year's Week of Possibilities engaged 873 employee volunteers across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Taiwan and South Korea. Together, employees contributed more than 3,600 volunteer hours, partnering with 21 community organizations and positively impacting over 4,300 people through activities tailored to local community needs. These initiatives reflected AbbVie Foundation's ongoing commitment to drive transformational change in communities so that everyone can live their healthiest life.

"Week of Possibilities demonstrates what is possible when our people come together with a shared purpose," said Eduardo Tutihashi, Regional Vice President, AbbVie Asia. "Across Asia, our employees dedicated their time, compassion and expertise to support patients, families and communities, reinforcing our commitment to making a remarkable impact beyond the medicines we discover and deliver. Every volunteer effort reflects our purpose in action and our belief that transformational change begins with meaningful local partnerships."

Across the region, employees participated in a wide range of initiatives addressing diverse community needs. In Thailand, volunteers partnered with the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand to produce Braille books, record audiobooks, and spend time with visually impaired children. In the Philippines, employees packed dignity kits for communities affected by the recent earthquake and organized a Creative Wellness Day supporting children with disabilities and their caregivers. In India, employees across four cities participated in environmental activities, community engagement with children and youth with disabilities, educational outings, and programs supporting senior citizens.

In Taiwan, employees organized inclusive cultural and recreational activities with people with disabilities, including Dragon Boat Festival celebrations, craft-making workshops and tee-ball sessions. In South Korea, volunteers supported patients living with neurodegenerative diseases through community outings, cultural experiences, environmental conservation initiatives and creative programs for patients with rare diseases. In Malaysia, employees volunteered with children's homes and community kitchens, while in Singapore, teams supported sustainable farming, meal delivery for vulnerable households, and engagement activities with children and seniors.

"This activity reminded me that there is a world beyond the four walls of our office," said Allan Javier, business unit manager in eyecare, AbbVie Philippines. "Meeting the children and their families gave me a deeper appreciation for the challenges others face and the resilience they show every day. It was a humbling experience that reinforced the value of giving back and staying connected to our communities."

"Thank you to the AbbVie team for your kindness and support during AbbVie Week of Possibilities," said Ms. Chantra Intara, Vice Chairman, Foundation for the Blind in Thailand. "Your contributions—from creating Braille books and recording audiobooks to sharing lunch with our children—have made a meaningful difference. Thank you for helping create brighter days and new possibilities for our community."

Together, Week of Possibilities initiatives across Asia supported patients, caregivers, children, seniors and underserved communities while promoting disability inclusion, environmental sustainability and community well-being. Despite the diversity of activities, each initiative reflected a shared commitment to advancing health equity by responding to the unique needs of local communities.

Launched in 2014, AbbVie's Week of Possibilities has become one of the AbbVie Foundation's largest employee impact programs, bringing employees together through volunteerism and community engagement. The initiative enables employees worldwide to create meaningful impact while strengthening connections with the communities where they live and work.

You can view images from AbbVie's Week of Possibilities activities across Asia here.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to drive transformative change in communities worldwide so that everyone can live their healthiest life. We are committed to advancing health equity through innovative, community-led partnerships and through our employee impact programs around the world. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org.

SOURCE AbbVie