DARTMOUTH, NS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Acadian Plant Health released expanded results of its multi-year California almond water use study, demonstrating how biostimulant technologies can help growers reduce water use while maintaining yield.

Results show almonds treated with Acadian biostimulants with improved Stem Water Potential in both stressed and non-stressed situations. Non-stressed and stressed almonds that were treated with Acadian biostimulants had 9 per cent and 2 per cent higher dry kernel weights than their non-treated counterparts. Acadian Plant Health™ California almond study shows biostimulants improved water use amid record regional temperatures

Almonds are California's top export crop and one of the state's top three crops by value. As water reduction programs look to lower the local almond industry's water use by 20 per cent from 2020 to 2025, alongside continued chronic water shortages, it is important to arm growers with effective tools. Particularly, as the state looks to significantly reduce its water use starting in 2026, biostimulant technologies are relevant for almond growers now more than ever.

Beginning in May 2021, UC Davis Cooperative Extension Orchard Systems Specialist Dr. Guilia Marino and her team at the 350-acre Kearney Agriculture Research and Extension Center - the University of California's largest off-campus agricultural research facility - applied treatments of Acadian Organic to selected almond trees. Weekly assessments of midday stem water potential have shown consistently improved stem water potential and kernel weight in regular and deficit irrigation situations.

"The results are promising," says Holly Little, Director, Research and Development, Acadian Plant Health. "We are seeing that using Acadian biostimulants to improve stem water potential can lower the frequency or volume of irrigation needed for healthy almond trees while protecting yields."

"As environmental and regulatory water restrictions challenge global agriculture, adopting multidisciplinary and holistic water management will be key to sustaining future orchard systems," says Dr. Marino. "These preliminary results suggest Acadian Plant Health's biostimulant technology has a positive effect on almond tree water status under experimental conditions and may reduce tree stress. Additional research will help determine the product's impact on orchard productivity, as well as tree physiology and productivity."

As almond growers in California adjust reduced water availability, Acadian Plant Health is committed to supporting them in delivering sustainable solutions that amplify crop performance.

